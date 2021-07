WATCH NOW: Police searching for carjacking suspect in Calumet City forest preserve

CALUMET CITY — Officers were searching a forest preserve for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking Wednesday morning in Highland, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the Wentworth Prairie Forest Preserve as a helicopter buzzed overhead about 11 a.m. The incident began with a carjacking from Highland, Calumet City police said.

Officers searched the preserve after a brief pursuit and crash at the intersection of Burnham Avenue and Michigan City Road in Calumet City. It was unclear how the vehicles involved in the crash were connected to the carjacking.

Hammond police confirmed they were involved in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle and the initial search. Those officers were no longer part of the search for the suspect as of 11:45 a.m., Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

No further information was immediately available.

