WATCH NOW: Police seek tips about car linked to woman's shooting death

While police were securing the scene, they were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake for two more gunshot victims.

An 18-year-old Gary woman and 23-year-old Gary man each told police they were in their vehicles when shots rang out and they were struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210.

Demetrius Reese, 40, of Gary, was fatally shot and a 37-year-old Gary man was wounded about 12:45 a.m. Sunday outside the Empire nightclub, formerly the Zanzibar Lounge, in the 5600 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police Reese went outside to smoke, and someone began chasing him while firing shots. Reese was found lying on the ground when police arrived and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ed Gonzalez at 219-755-3855.

Man dies after fall

Gary police opened a death investigation after Cordell Franklin, 26, who had addresses in Gary and Chicago Heights, fell from a third-story window about 8:35 p.m. Sunday at The Willows apartment complex, Hamady said.