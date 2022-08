WATCH NOW: Police shoot suspected robber at Dick's Sporting Goods

SCHERERVILLE — Police shot and wounded a suspected robber Saturday afternoon at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Schererville Police spotted three suspects around 4:30 p.m. as officers arrived at the retailer in the 100 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in response to a call of a robbery.

Martinez said one of the suspects driving a getaway car rammed a Schererville Police patrol vehicle.

Fearing for their safety, Schererville Police opened fire and struck one of the suspects, Martinez said.

The sheriff said the wounded individual was taken to a Region hospital for treatment. The other two were taken into custody.

No police officers or civilians were harmed in the incident, Martinez said.

Some two dozen law enforcement officers from Schererville and surrounding communities also responded to the scene at the busy Shops on Main shopping center.

Yellow crime-scene tape and police SUVs blocked access to a huge swath of the parking lot adjacent to Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street beginning around 5 p.m. and continuing well into the night. Multiple ambulances also were at the store.

Several shoppers coming and going out of nearby retailers stood in the rain to watch police officers chat in small groups outside Dick's in the aftermath of the incident.

Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz declined to immediately say exactly what happened in and around the sporting goods store.

"It's an isolated incident, this situation. The investigation is ongoing. We're trying to get all the pieces together," Sormaz said. "Right now the outer perimeter, the businesses, everything is safe. It's just isolated to the Dick's parking lot right here."

Crime-scene investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Department arrived at Dick's shortly after 6 p.m.

Sormaz said Schererville Police will provide more information about the incident after the investigation is complete, likely sometime Sunday.