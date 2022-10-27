VALPARAISO — A 2-year-old child pulled from her Portage home Monday morning was so covered in dog feces she had to be cleaned several times, according to newly-filed charges against the girl's mother.

"The feces was smeared on walls in the child's bedroom and on her things," a court document reads.

Police said the child had been playing with and walking through the feces left behind by two dogs, who were not fed regularly and had been made to defecate inside the mobile home in the 300 block of Beige Avenue.

Jamie Lynn Pressley, 39, of Portage, has been charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent and two misdemeanor counts of neglect of an animal, records show.

The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who is expected to hold an initial hearing on the charges Friday morning, according to court staff.

Pressley remained in custody at the Porter County jail as of Thursday morning on a $1,500 cash bond, an official said.

Portage police said Pressley was found heavily intoxicated and asleep inside the mobile home when police arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after it had been reported she had not been to work since the Thursday prior.

Portage police officer Christopher Leer reported he was met with a "staggering stench that overpowered my senses" when entering the mobile home and found an abundance of trash and clutter throughout the interior, and heaps of animal and suspected human feces.

"I had a hard time finding a path clear of trash or feces to the back of the trailer to Jamie's room," he wrote.

He said he also found empty or partially consumed liquor bottles on the floor and within reach of the child, with Pressley asleep in a room with a pool of urine in the center.

Pressley appeared irritated that police were at the residence and only seemed to care about who "called the cops," Leer said.

A portable breath test found Pressley nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Police said they also found two guns in the residence; one on top of the refrigerator was loaded with a round in the chamber.

"As I passed the kids' room, I looked inside and found there to be an overwhelming amount of feces," Leer wrote in his report. "It also appeared that (the child) had been left to play with the feces as it was smeared on the walls and on her things."

He said dried feces had to be cleaned from the child's arms, legs and between her toes.

Former Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the living conditions were some of the worst he has seen in his 26-year career as a police officer.

"It should also be noted that at no time while I was in the presence of Ms. Pressley did she express any concern/care for her child, dogs or reason for the state of their home," Williams said.