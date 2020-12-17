WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford stood on the outside second-floor balcony of the downtown courthouse Thursday morning and joked in the lightly falling snow that he should break out into song considering his favorite musical is "Evita."

"Don't cry for me Porter County," he said, parodying the musical's hit song, "Don't Cry for me Argentina."

The appearance was actually a COVID-safe way of various courthouse officials, attorneys, police and others to say goodbye to Bradford as he prepares to wrap up 41 ½ years of service on the bench at the year's end. He was greeted by several Porter County and Valparaiso police vehicles with their emergency lights on and a drive-by parade on the streets surrounding the courthouse.

Just a short time earlier in his courtroom, Bradford was presented with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award by longtime friend and Indiana Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron.

Aylesworth, who said he has known Bradford's wife, Mary, longer than he has known the judge, reflected back on how he was a Porter County commissioner when Bradford first took the bench in 1979.

