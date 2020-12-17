WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

VALPARAISO — Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford stood on the outside second-floor balcony of the downtown courthouse Thursday morning and joked in the lightly falling snow that he should break out into song considering his favorite musical is "Evita."
"Don't cry for me Porter County," he said, parodying the musical's hit song, "Don't Cry for me Argentina."
The appearance was actually a COVID-safe way of various courthouse officials, attorneys, police and others to say goodbye to Bradford as he prepares to wrap up 41 ½ years of service on the bench at the year's end. He was greeted by several Porter County and Valparaiso police vehicles with their emergency lights on and a drive-by parade on the streets surrounding the courthouse.
Just a short time earlier in his courtroom, Bradford was presented with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award by longtime friend and Indiana Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron.
Aylesworth, who said he has known Bradford's wife, Mary, longer than he has known the judge, reflected back on how he was a Porter County commissioner when Bradford first took the bench in 1979.
Support Local Journalism
When he and Bradford found themselves unopposed during the 1980 election, they wagered a bet that the person receiving the largest number of votes would be treated by the other to a dinner in Chicago. Aylesworth did not reveal who won the bet, but said they both enjoyed a good dinner in the city.
Bradford said when he started as judge in 1979 he approached Aylesworth and the other commissioners about where his courtroom would be only to find out they had the same question for him.
"So I figured it must be my duty to do that," he said to chuckles from the few people allowed in for the award ceremony.
Bradford said he beat the state in introducing the concept of potential jurors being relieved of their obligation for service the first time they are called in, even if they are not chosen for a trial.
"It's been a wonderful ride," he said.
But he jokingly warned attorneys that they were not rid of him quite yet. Bradford said he intends to return on occasion to serve as a senior judge.
WATCH NOW: Bob Kasarda's most memorable stories for 2020
Reporter Bob Kasarda shares his five favorite stories from 2020.
Bob Kasarda looks back on a few of the more memorable stories from 2020.
HOBART — A lengthy rally at Southlake Mall seeking justice for George Floyd came to a chaotic end on the evening of May 31 as police took peop…
CHESTERTON — Daniel Fitch was playing with his 2-year-old daughter April 3, knowing that simple joy will soon be coming to a temporary end as …
VALPARAISO — Portage Police Sgt. Janis Crafton hesitated with emotion Monday as she described for the court how three young children, who had …
VALPARAISO — Republican Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer fought back a challenge from Democrat Mitch Peters, Republican Christopher Buck…
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner was sentenced Dec. 8 to 179 years behind bars for the Feb. 25, 2019 brutal murders of 18-year-o…
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.