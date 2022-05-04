WATCH NOW: Porter County boy suffered bruising, brain bleeding and swelling, jurors told

VALPARAISO — When 6-month-old Braxson Jones arrived at St. Mary Medical Center during the early hours of July 24, 2016, doctors found the infant struggling to breathe with a low body temperature and elevated heart rate, a pediatric doctor told jurors Wednesday morning.

They all also found swelling and bruising on the child's forehead, and tests revealed bleeding beneath the boy's scalp and his brain swelling, said Shannon Thompson, of Riley's Children Hospital in Indianapolis, who reviewed the alleged abuse case for prosecutors in the case against the boy's father, Curtis Jones.

Due to the severity of the child's condition, the decision was made to transfer him to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where a surgeon removed part of the child's skull to relieve pressure from the swelling brain, Thompson said. Braxson then spent nearly three weeks in intensive care.

Over the repeated and unsuccessful objections of the defense, Thompson described the child's medical history before, during and following the alleged abuse and said none of his prior medical problems would have led to the bleeding in the skull and brain swelling.

The testimony came as prosecutors wind down their case against Jones after presenting nearly two weeks of evidence.

Jones, 52, who is a former Porter County police officer now living in Florida, is on trial on felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but needs constant care, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

A doctor at the Lurie Children's Hospital said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred July 24, 2016, when he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

Wednesday began with prosecutors failing in an attempt to disqualify a juror, who admitted to having discussed the case months earlier with his wife.

The man said he is concerned about subconscious bias, but believes he can render a fair and impartial verdict based on the facts he hears at trial.

"Yeah, we're hanging on to him," Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.