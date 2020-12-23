WATCH NOW: Porter County child, woman rescued from collapsed house in dramatic video

PORTER — As Porter County police Lt. Kevin Van Kley races up to the collapsed and partially burning house, his body cam captures the frantic scene and cries of, "There's a baby."

As he makes his way through the debris, he repeatedly yells out, "We need a pry bar" and then begins searching for a 2-by-4 board to free the child.

"No, no," he says as he spots part of the child's debris-buried body. As the child cries, he and others begin lifting away the debris from the collapsed house.

"Here baby, here baby," he is overhead saying on the dramatic footage released Wednesday by the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Van Kley then lifts the injured girl to safety and hands her off as a part of the house burns a short distance away.

As he races to free another person from the collapsed house, he encourages a fellow responder to move a woman complaining of a broken leg farther away from the heat of the fire.

Van Kley and others then struggle to lift a corner of the collapsed roof to allow the woman to escape from underneath.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"All hands on deck," he yells. "Let's go."