WATCH NOW: Porter County home destroyed by overnight fire

PORTER — A single-family home at 1351 Wagner Road is left in ruins after an overnight fire, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:40 a.m. Monday and no one was at home at the time.

Firefighters had cleared the site by daybreak.

The entire rear portion of the building was burned away, leaving little more than the front walls of the home.

