WATCH NOW: Porter County overall, violent crime rates down

Nine of the department's officers were recognized last year by the Porter County Drunk Driving Task Force.

Officer Chad Barton again led the department with 44 arrests on allegations of driving while intoxicated, the department said.

"We are thankful for the hard work of these officers who quickly removed impaired drivers from our roads," Reynolds said.

An additional 14 officers received the Phoenix Award from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council for administering the opiate-reversal drug Narcan to individuals overdosing and thus saving their lives.

"We take pride in being able to give a second chance at life to those suffering from addiction," the department said.

The department received funding last year to purchase two new bomb suits and plan to buy a robot later this year to assist the bomb team and emergency response team.