WATCH NOW: Porter County overall, violent crime rates down

VALPARAISO — While there were many challenges on the political and health fronts last year, the Porter County Sheriff's Department said the good news is that the overall local crime rate was down by 23% during the same period.
This includes an 11% drop in violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary and theft to the lowest level in five years, according to Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds.
"Given the fact that the Porter County Sheriff’s Office has withstood an unprecedented year, the citizens' safety has remained our #1 focus," he said in a prepared statement on the annual statistics.
"Our county is one of the fastest growing in the state of Indiana because people see and believe that Porter County is a safe place to work, live, and raise a family," Reynolds said.
Among the department's highlights of the year were the heroic actions of Porter County police Lt. Kevin Van Kley, Sgt. Michael Piazza and Sgt. David Murray, who are credited with helping rescue a family from a burning house following a natural gas explosion Sept. 10 in the town of Porter, Reynolds said. The explosion left seven people injured, including a 3-year-old girl.
Nine of the department's officers were recognized last year by the Porter County Drunk Driving Task Force.
Officer Chad Barton again led the department with 44 arrests on allegations of driving while intoxicated, the department said.
"We are thankful for the hard work of these officers who quickly removed impaired drivers from our roads," Reynolds said.
An additional 14 officers received the Phoenix Award from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council for administering the opiate-reversal drug Narcan to individuals overdosing and thus saving their lives.
"We take pride in being able to give a second chance at life to those suffering from addiction," the department said.
The department received funding last year to purchase two new bomb suits and plan to buy a robot later this year to assist the bomb team and emergency response team.
"We are very proud of the proactive measures that we began in years past and are continuing through this year, some of which are body and in-car cameras, placing Naloxone (an overdose reversal drug) in each officer's vehicles, the Heroin Overdose Response Team, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group (PCMEG), and our 'One County, One Protocol' school safety program," Reynolds said.