WATCH NOW: Porter County sheriff introduces the quiet future of police cars

VALPARAISO — After state and local officials spent more than a half hour touting the significance of the Porter County Sheriff's Department's recent purchase of 11 new hybrid Ford Interceptor SUVs for its patrol fleet, the ignition key was turned on one of the vehicles.

The result was an anticlimactic low hum, which police say is exactly what all the hoopla is about.

Police often idle their vehicles and these new SUVs rely on a lithium-ion hybrid battery, which allows the gas engine to run only intermittently, officials said. The result will be 38% less fuel use among these 11 hybrid vehicles, saving 44,622 gallons of gasoline each year.

"Perfect match for us," Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said during the Friday morning presentation.

Reynolds and others tossed aside the image of sluggish hybrid vehicles.

"The performance in these cars is really remarkable," he said, predicting that this is the future of police cars.

While the county picked up the bulk of the cost for the vehicles — $37,500 each — it was assisted with $30,000 from the Indiana Office of Energy Development's Indiana Rural Energy Innovation grant program, officials said.