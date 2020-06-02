WATCH NOW: Prince cracks down on illegal dumping in Steel City

GARY — Jerome Prince is not above giving out his personal cell number to a constituent — so long as it helps the first-term mayor aggressively tackle the Steel City’s blight problem.
And that’s precisely what he did a little over a week ago when he came across an illegal dumpsite near 42nd Avenue and Louisiana Street.
Tires, wooden planks, and mattresses were scattered across much of the block.
“The city has become a literal dumping ground all over the place in every crack and crevice you can imagine. It’s occurred to me we’ve got to do something creative to address this,” Prince said. “So I went looked at the time, took pictures to send to General Services, but I’m thinking to myself I can’t afford to clean up every site, so how are we going to address this?”
Since Prince took office in January, he said he’s discovered a litany of dumpsites across the cash-strapped city, but there’s only so much money to tackle the massive problem.
Many mayors who have come before him similarly struggled, though Prince hopes some ingenuity and an aggressive approach will improve the city’s image over time and lead to cleaner streets.
'I need your help'
There’s only one occupied home on the dead-end Louisiana street so Prince knocked on the neighbor’s door and asked him a favor: Take down my cell phone, and next time you see someone dumping trash next door, call, Prince recalled saying.
“I said ‘Listen, I need your help,’” Prince said. “The site itself is a wreck.”
The neighbor replied he’s called police in the past when he’s spotted illegal dumping on his block, but by the time squad cars arrive, the alleged dumpers are gone.
Prince said all was quiet for about 10 days — and then he got the call in the early evening Monday.
“We got a couple of units out here and caught them in the act,” Prince said. “They thought they were going to be brought to jail. They were pleading with us, they were crying.”
Prince said on Monday, he struck a deal with the alleged dumpers so that they promised to clean up the site with their own money and time. As is the case with the majority of people dumping debris in Gary, they were not Gary residents, he said.
Charges are pending against the alleged dumpers, but the city agreed to handle the case as a “non-custodial arrest,” explained Gary Police Officer Ed Tolliver.
Tolliver said in such arrests, a person is merely arrested “on paper,” rather than being sent to jail, and they must appear in court to address the charges.
The individuals face charges of illegal dumping and criminal mischief to city property because some of the debris is on city land, he said.
Because neither men had driver’s licenses, the driver of the truck was cited, Tolliver said.
Dumped tires, school buildings
Rodney Pol, city attorney, said Gary has a pending enforcement action in Gary City Court against Conrad, Whitmore and Blake LLC, registered property owners of land in the 1100 block of Colfax Avenue. They have been flagged for alleged dumping of construction/demolition debris and other trash, which ash spilled onto adjacent city property.
Pol said the case was first filed March 9, but the city continues to investigate the violations there. They are determining how to best move forward with enforcement and the cleanup of the private property and adjacent city land, he said.
The court case remains open and has been delayed until July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court records show.
At the end of April, Prince announced he approved the cleanup of more than 14,000 dumped tires from city-owned land near 9th Place and Madison Street.
Meanwhile, months after Prince first pressed the issue, the Gary Community School Corp. is seeking ways to move forward with demolition of vacant school buildings, and repairs to buildings worth saving.
A new school improvement fund — totaling about $30 million over 4½ years — will be available beginning July 1 for demolitions, repairs, renovations and other structural improvements.
Prince said his team personally caught a person allegedly dumping elsewhere in Gary after a nine-hour-long stakeout.
Prince said he is exploring ways to enhance code enforcement penalties for the most egregious of offenders within the city and create a more comprehensive approach to battling blight in the city.
“We need to do more, and what we do needs to have teeth,” Prince said.
