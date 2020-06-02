WATCH NOW: Prince cracks down on illegal dumping in Steel City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Jerome Prince is not above giving out his personal cell number to a constituent — so long as it helps the first-term mayor aggressively tackle the Steel City’s blight problem.

And that’s precisely what he did a little over a week ago when he came across an illegal dumpsite near 42nd Avenue and Louisiana Street.

Tires, wooden planks, and mattresses were scattered across much of the block.

“The city has become a literal dumping ground all over the place in every crack and crevice you can imagine. It’s occurred to me we’ve got to do something creative to address this,” Prince said. “So I went looked at the time, took pictures to send to General Services, but I’m thinking to myself I can’t afford to clean up every site, so how are we going to address this?”

Since Prince took office in January, he said he’s discovered a litany of dumpsites across the cash-strapped city, but there’s only so much money to tackle the massive problem.

Many mayors who have come before him similarly struggled, though Prince hopes some ingenuity and an aggressive approach will improve the city’s image over time and lead to cleaner streets.

'I need your help'