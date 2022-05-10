WATCH NOW: Prosecutors fail to stop defense expert in former Porter County cop's child abuse trial

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors made a failed attempt Tuesday morning to block a defense witness as the third week gets underway in the trial of a former Porter County police officer accused of injuring his infant son nearly six years ago, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink spent time before the jury was called in questioning the credentials of Andre Loyd, a biomechanical engineer, who planned to testify on injuries to children.

When Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish denied the request and cleared the way for Loyd's testimony, including recently submitted findings, prosecutors turned their focus to limiting photos, videos and other information that is part of a slide show put together by the defense.

Fish agreed to toss some of the material that concerned prosecutors but left in most of the presentation.

The challenges came as the evidence portion of the trial winds down. The case is expected to go to the jury sometime in the next couple of days.

Jones, 52, is accused of shaking or otherwise injuring his son July 24, 2016, while his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

Jones, who now lives in Florida, is on trial on felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

The paramedic who responded to the distress call for 6-month-old Braxson Jones on the morning in question testified last week that he did not notice any injuries on the child and did not suspect child abuse.

Donald Strom did say Braxson was in respiratory distress and making breathing sounds he had not heard before.

The testimony from Strom conflicted with reports from doctors and other medical officials, who treated the child at the local St. Mary Medical Center and at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

A social worker told jurors earlier this week that the Illinois medical team working on Braxson found an injury on the child, causing the boy's mother, Susan Jones, to stop crying and question Curtis about its origin.

"You need to tell me right now what happened," Susan reportedly said to Curtis, who then shrugged and said he did nothing.

The medical team at St. Mary's found swelling and bruising on Braxson's forehead on the morning in question and reported the child struggling to breathe and bleeding under his skull, jurors were told last week.

A doctor at Lurie hospital said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents.

A surgeon at Lurie's reportedly removed part of the child's skull to relieve pressure from the swelling brain.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but he needs constant care, Klink has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

