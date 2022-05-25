 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Reckless driver sparks chase that ends in fiery Munster crash, police say

  • 0

MUNSTER — A car fire that erupted following a two-vehicle crash at a Munster intersection Tuesday night started in Hammond, police said. 

Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said that around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Hammond officers attempted to pull over a driver for reckless driving after the vehicle was seen running through stop signs and traffic lights. 

The suspect refused to pull over and fled into Munster, where the driver got into a collision. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue in Munster. 

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection. The vehicle then struck and knocked down a pole with a street sign. 

One of the vehicles caught fire, and Munster firefighters aided in extinguishing the flames. 

mun fire 1.jpg

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue in Munster. 

"The car was going 100 mph at least, then it clipped a car at the intersection," Alex Hernandez said. "The driver tried to jump out and run to the church, but they were arrested."

People are also reading…

Kellogg said the driver did try to flee on foot, but he was arrested shortly after. No one was seriously injured in the incident, and the driver's identity is pending formal charges. 

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger, questions, condolences follow Texas school shooting from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts