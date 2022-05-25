WATCH NOW: Reckless driver sparks chase that ends in fiery Munster crash, police say

MUNSTER — A car fire that erupted following a two-vehicle crash at a Munster intersection Tuesday night started in Hammond, police said.

Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said that around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Hammond officers attempted to pull over a driver for reckless driving after the vehicle was seen running through stop signs and traffic lights.

The suspect refused to pull over and fled into Munster, where the driver got into a collision.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Broadmoor Avenue in Munster.

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection. The vehicle then struck and knocked down a pole with a street sign.

One of the vehicles caught fire, and Munster firefighters aided in extinguishing the flames.

"The car was going 100 mph at least, then it clipped a car at the intersection," Alex Hernandez said. "The driver tried to jump out and run to the church, but they were arrested."

Kellogg said the driver did try to flee on foot, but he was arrested shortly after. No one was seriously injured in the incident, and the driver's identity is pending formal charges.

