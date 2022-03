WATCH NOW: Region councilman offers reward in homicide outside building he owns

EAST CHICAGO — A city councilman who owns a property where a man was shot to death Christmas Day is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Dwayne Rancifer, D-at large, serves as vice president of the East Chicago City Council and owns the building in the 3900 block of Alder Street that houses Ralo's Cocktail Lounge.

Eric Douglas, 32, of East Chicago, was shot and killed about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 25 after walking out of the bar with a fellow patron. He was found face down on a sidewalk in front of the bar with a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

East Chicago police said detectives knocked on the bar's door the morning of the homicide, but staff and patrons refused to answer.

Police began working with Rancifer and his former attorney, Lonnie Randolph II, to obtain a copy of surveillance video from the bar the morning of the homicide. On Jan. 4, police received a partial video showing the homicide and the seconds leading up to it, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera previously said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Ralo's after Rancifer and Randolph didn't deliver a full copy of the video to police as promised Jan. 6, Rivera said.

Detectives executed the search warrant and retrieved the bar's DVR system and other electronic evidence, he said. The surveillance system was sent to a forensic lab to retrieve any and all data stored in it on the day of the homicide, police said.

The Lake County prosecutor's office said in a news release issued Tuesday by attorney Paul Stracci, who currently represents Rancifer, that the video shows a suspect "mingling with several patrons before he walks out of the bar with the victim."

"The suspect can be seen through the front bar window raising his hand, and the victim is seen falling out of view," the prosecutor's office said. "The other patrons appear to react and then the video ends."

Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the video gave police a snapshot of what happened, but it will take a "team effort" to solve the case. He asked anyone with more information to come forward and said he was pleased Rancifer was offering a reward.

Stracci said Rancifer has no connection to the operation of the bar and does not have access to the bar's information technology system.

Rancifer wasn't present at the bar the morning of the homicide and "wouldn't have any idea" why bar staff didn't open the door for police, Stracci said.

"I have been in regular contact with the prosecutor's office and they have never requested anything, a statement or otherwise, from Mr. Rancifer," he said.

Stracci said questions about whether Rancifer is reviewing any agreements he may have the bar's operator were beyond the scope of his current representation of Rancifer.

Rancifer said in a statement he's invested in the community.

"Whether you knew Eric or his family, his murder affects us all," Rancifer said. "When one of us is murdered on the very sidewalks we and our children walk every day, it causes us to be afraid, robs us of our ability to trust our neighbors and ultimately frays the seams that bind us together."

Rancifer said he mourns with Douglas' family and hopes someone will be brought to justice.

"It is well beyond time for bar patrons and eyewitnesses to garner the courage to step up, contact the East Chicago Police Department and provide information regarding Eric's murder," Rancifer said. "Fear of retaliation, backlash or even interaction with the police allows violence to thrive in our community. Now is the time for our community to take back control of our neighborhoods and let others know we won't allow our community to be terrorized without consequence."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daniel Ponce at 219-391-8318 or dponce@eastchicago.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.