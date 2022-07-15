 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Region firefighters team up to battle large blaze

LONG BEACH — Area firefighters reportedly teamed up Thursday night to battle a large blaze in the 2800 block of Oriole Trail.

The Michigan City Fire Department said it was called into assist Long Beach firefighters in battling the flames in the fully engulfed structure.

"With our collective efforts were able to get the fire under control," the Michigan City department said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

