WATCH NOW: Region firefighters team up to battle large blaze

LONG BEACH — Area firefighters reportedly teamed up Thursday night to battle a large blaze in the 2800 block of Oriole Trail.
The Michigan City Fire Department said it was called into assist Long Beach firefighters in battling the flames in the fully engulfed structure.
"With our collective efforts were able to get the fire under control," the Michigan City department said.
PHOTOS: Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Windows on the lower floor of this apartment building at 215 East St. in Hobart have been boarded up and sealed.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Notices are posted on the front door of this apartment building at 215 East St. in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
This apartment building at 215 East St. has been shut down by the Hobart Building Department.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Notices are posted on the front door of this apartment building at 215 East St. in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Lorraine Guillen-Wentz prepares to leave the Hobart apartment building she has called home Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
This apartment building at 215 East St. has been shut down by the Hobart Building Department. Eleven families have been displaced.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Lorraine Guillen-Wentz prepares to leave the building she has called home.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.