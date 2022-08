WATCH NOW: Region man identified in Sunday's fatal shooting

GARY — The 25-year-old Gary man shot to death Sunday inside a local gas station has been identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Tyrae Dawan Hayes.

Hayes suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death has been declared a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Gary police were dispatched about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting inside the Citgo gas station 901 E. Fifth Ave., Cmdr. Jack Hamady had said.

Officers arrived to find the man on the floor inside the gas station suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Gary police requested assistance from the Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Unit.

Gary officers wrapped crime scene tape around the perimeter of the gas station, and about a dozen people gathered on a sidewalk along Rhode Island Street just west of the business.

At least one driver who pulled down an alley after finding the gas station closed expressed concern about violence in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.