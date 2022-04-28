WATCH NOW: Region mom tells jurors son was hitting 'milestones' until allegedly battered by dad

VALPARAISO — Susan Jones told jurors Thursday morning that she was at her overnight nursing job July 24, 2016 when she received word from her then-husband Curtis Jones that her eldest son had slipped in the shower and injured himself.

"Brantley's going to have a black eye tomorrow," the text message reportedly said.

Susan said she called home urging Curtis to keep the boy awake as a precaution. She then received word from Curtis that 6-month-old Braxson, also left in his care, was in trouble.

Jones, 52, who is a former Porter County police officer now living in Florida, is accused of battering Braxson that night at their Lakes of the Four Seasons home and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

After removing half his skull to make way for brain swelling, a team of doctors at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago determined Jones had suffered "abusive head trauma," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink said.

Curtis is on trial on felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

Susan told jurors Thursday that she and Curtis were going through a high-stress period at the time of the alleged offense, with her working one and a half jobs and Curtis working, in school and trying a second time to pass his nursing exam. All the while, the couple was raising two young boys.

While the defense has portrayed Braxson as having health problems prior to the alleged abuse, Susan testified that there was nothing but bouts with congestion, an incident of vomiting and dehydration, and hiccuping, which turned out to be nothing unusual.

She said Braxson was hitting all his developmental "milestones," including earlier on the day in question. Jurors were showed a video from that day of Braxson interacting with his older brother.

Jurors were also shown a video taken by Curtis of Braxson's birth and shown photos updating his normal development up to the alleged abuse.

Klink said during opening statements Wednesday that Braxson was fine and playing with others when Susan left him in the care of a babysitter on the night in question.

When Curtis arrived home from his job around midnight, he found Braxson in good condition as he went on to study for a nursing exam, Klink said. After reporting to Susan throughout the night that all was well, Curtis called Susan shortly before 5 a.m. to report Braxson was breathing strange, was cold and would not wake up.

Susan had to direct him to call 911, and Klink told jurors they would later hear how Curtis carried on "chit chat" with the dispatcher and asked if she remembered him as a police officer before the dispatcher had to prompt Curtis nearly two minutes into the call to explain the problem with his son. While Braxson can be heard on the call struggling to breathe, Curtis tells the dispatcher there is no need for emergency responders to use sirens or lights, the prosecutor said.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but is in need of constant care, Klink said. He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

Defense attorney John Vouga countered that his client, Curtis, is not guilty of the alleged offense, saying the child had prior medical problems and lacked associated signs of shaking abuse such as fractures, whiplash or torn ligaments in the neck.

Vouga warned jurors that prosecutors will be trying to paint his client as a monster and reminded them they had agreed to decide the fate of Jones based on facts and not sympathy.

What prosecutors won't reveal is that Curtis is a "caring, loving" father, who regularly checked on Braxson and had been raising alarm, along with Susan, about the child's health problems since birth.

Braxson has had preexisting problems with projectile vomiting and difficulties with breathing and sleeping, Vouga said.

"This is not just something that suddenly erupted on July 24," he said of the child's health problems.

Vouga said there are no claims that Curtis abused the other boy, who was also at home on the morning in question.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish set aside nine days for the trial.

Curtis had worked as a county police officer from April 1996 through October 2005, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.