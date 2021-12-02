WATCH NOW: Remains found in NWI field ID'd as serial killer's victim after nearly 40 years

People around Peru told Shuck his uncle played football and was a quiet person, he said. Shuck's father, Roy, used to tell him Bill was killed by the mob, because he was there one day and vanished the next. Roy never really knew what happened to his brother, he said.

"It's rough, but the closure is nice," he said.

The Highway Killer

Eyler, dubbed the Highway Killer, confessed to his defense attorney, Kathleen Zellner, in 1994 to killing more than 20 young men and boys.

In one of those confessions, he talked about picking up a young man in fall 1982 along U.S. 41 near Vincennes, Indiana.

Eyler told Zellner he bound, gagged and assaulted the man and dumped his body in a field in Jasper County, Boersma said.

Jasper County sheriff's police knew the unidentified remains found in 1983 belonged to one of Eyler's victims, but they didn't have enough evidence to determine the man's identity until now.

Ricker said he was the first deputy on the scene in 1983. He received a call that a possible monkey skull had been found in a field, which hadn't been worked in some time, he said.