WATCH NOW: Reported explosion prompts evacuation; apartment building destroyed, firefighters say

BOONE GROVE — A reported explosion prompted residents to evacuate as an apartment building erupted in fire early Thursday in Boone Grove.

Around 5 a.m. crews responded to a fire on County Road 550 South, according to the Boone Grove Fire Department.

First responders were initially told there was some type of explosion at a vacant apartment building that had two units. People in the surrounding homes were evacuated safely.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building was engulfed in flames and crews used defensive techniques and exposure protection while fighting the blaze.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. The apartment building was destroyed and a next-door business, an industrial electrical company also was damaged by fire. The cause is under continued investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Porter County investigators.

The fire department thanked the Porter County Sheriff's Department, the Porter County dispatchers, the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the Porter County Fire Investigation Strike Team and Northwest Health EMS staff for their assistance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.