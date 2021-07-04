WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with Medics: Life and death in the Region with Superior Ambulance's Tristan Deford

What’s it like building that relationship with people, especially the elderly population who may need help on a regular basis and almost being extended family?

I’d say you described it perfectly. We are extended family to some of these people who we are going to their house pretty routinely. We know them by name and we do see them more often than even their family members, especially with the pandemic. A lot of these people haven’t seen close family in over a year with everything going on.

How often do you hear of the outcomes of the patients you help and do they ever reach out after the fact?

We have means of being able to follow up to see how a patient is doing. We can reach out and contact the hospital. In particular, we like to do that a lot with severe car accidents, or traumatic injury calls where a patient might be flown out by helicopter or when it involves kids. Then we make sure to reach out to see what was the final outcome.

It helps resolve things with our crews to be able to tell them what ultimately transpired.

What is it like after your shift is done, do those things stick with you?