WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: An eagle's eye view with Lake County pilot Lt. Randy Phillips

A: I was here a month and a week and we had a twin engine airplane and I went on a flight with the captain. Took off, got to around 700 feet and I heard him say, “Oh no.” I said, "What?" He goes, "We just lost both engines." We’re still turning, and I think, "OK, he was just pulling my leg."

But then I saw him going through the emergency procedure. I remember him making a left bank because we just took off to the west. I figured we would do a 180 and drop the gear and land.

Things go dark. Next thing I know its like someone turned the light switch on. We are standing out in the middle of Oak Prairie County Park. The plane's all crumpled up and he’s on the wing. From there to the hospital, it as just like, light on, light off, light on, light off.

… So that wasn't the greatest way to start the day. My wife, God bless her soul, still let me fly.

Q: What is something the public should know about police work that they may not know?