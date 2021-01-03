WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: An eagle's eye view with Lake County pilot Lt. Randy Phillips

When residents hear the whir of helicopter blades from above, it’s the Lake County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit taking flight as the “eye in the sky.”
The twelfth installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" takes a look at a day in the life of Lake County Sheriff’s Eagle One, also known as Lt. Randy Phillips, senior pilot and unit commander. Nearly every day, the aviation unit is scouring the sky from the shoreline in Hammond to the southern outskirts of Lowell.
In his 20 years of flying, Phillips has experienced close calls with danger while thousands of feet in the air and has had to dodge his fair share of geese.
The Marine veteran and meteorology enthusiast has been in the cockpit for countless missions from tracking suspects in high-speed police chases to searching for drowning victims in Lake Michigan.
Most recently on Nov. 4, the team employed a Bambi Bucket to drop 7,140 gallons of water on a brush fire that raged on both sides of Interstate 80 in Gary.
To view a video of the fly-along with Phillips and Merrillville Sgt. Barry Clanton in the cockpit, visit nwi.com.
Q: How long have you been doing police work and what positions have you held?
A: I’m in the 31st year here (at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department) and I’ve been very fortunate within that time. I did 12 years with tactical teams, seven years with the traffic and motorcycle unit and then I have been at the aviation unit for 20 years now.
Q: Do you remember your first times flying solo?
A: That’s different because back in the day we did single pilot operations so you’d go up in the (helicopter), whether it was a pursuit or you’re looking for someone. So you’re flying the craft, you’re listening to the radios, you’re looking for wires or anything, you’re looking for the bad guy. So that was different.
Over the years other aviation units, unfortunately in doing that, have lost pilots. So then they started going to two-pilot so you can split the workload, which really helps.
But going for your first night time mission by yourself, that’s really different.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
Yes, I am from the Gary-Miller area. I am a graduate of Wirt-Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts, class of ’79.
Q: When do you first remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
After I got out of the Marine Corps in 1986. I like interacting with people. And so far, I've had a good time with really no issues. I've been very fortunate.
Q: What’s it like sharing the sky with the birds of the Region?
A: We don’t have to worry too much about traffic, we just have to worry about ducks, geese and hawks.
Right now, we have about 10 bald eagles in the area. We have more of an issue with the ducks and the geese. We try to avoid them. Sometimes they like to play follow the leader, sometimes we wonder if they’re playing chicken with us.
We have been fortunate over the years we have only had two minor bird strikes, haven’t damaged the aircraft, so that’s been very fortunate.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: Winter time there’s a farm right up here (in the Lowell area). They had three or four alpacas coming up the road. So we had Nicholas (Hlebasko) and Tony (Martinez), we were doing training one day, and we saw those alpacas out there, so we actually landed in the field.
Tony and Nick got out and one of our ground units showed up and they actually helped wrangle the alpacas back into the fenced area. … We do a little of everything. It’s the same as the patrol units, which is what makes this job nice. You’re not doing the same thing every day.
Q: What are some qualities someone has to have or develop to be a law enforcement pilot?
A: Here you have to be self-motivated, because there’s a lot to learn as a tactical flight officer as far as the aircraft, all the systems and the equipment. Again, whoever sits in the left seat gets worked, whether it’s a pursuit or you’re looking for someone. Just the learning you have to do, the books, the flight time to obtain a pilot’s license.
Here you have to have a good attitude and mesh with everybody because unlike working the road, you might have eight officers on the road but they’re in single-man cars. Here you’re here eight, 12, 16 hours for five, six, seven days together all the time. So you have to be able to work well with everybody and get along with everybody. The guys now, it’s not an issue. Everybody gets along, we joke around with each other.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: I like what I do. I like the guys I work with. Actually in 30 years, I have never had a day where I don’t want to do this. For me, it’s something different every day, so your’e not sitting and doing the same thing every day. There have been days where you work the road and its steamy hot and you’re sweating in the hangar or vice versa — you’re freezing. But it’s been good, I really enjoy the job.
Q: What is the scariest memory you've had while flying?
A: I was here a month and a week and we had a twin engine airplane and I went on a flight with the captain. Took off, got to around 700 feet and I heard him say, “Oh no.” I said, "What?" He goes, "We just lost both engines." We’re still turning, and I think, "OK, he was just pulling my leg."
But then I saw him going through the emergency procedure. I remember him making a left bank because we just took off to the west. I figured we would do a 180 and drop the gear and land.
Things go dark. Next thing I know its like someone turned the light switch on. We are standing out in the middle of Oak Prairie County Park. The plane's all crumpled up and he’s on the wing. From there to the hospital, it as just like, light on, light off, light on, light off.
… So that wasn't the greatest way to start the day. My wife, God bless her soul, still let me fly.
Q: What is something the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: Pertaining to the aviation unit, there's a lot of people when we do the demos who had no idea the department had an aircraft. Then when we tell them what we do, they're like, "Wow that's impressive. At least I know my tax dollars are going toward something good." Because there's been things said about cost. I have never, ever had a person say, "I think it's too much." For what we do, they're really impressed. People have found out, our main job is backing up the ground officers taking most of the abuse.
For the most part, every job that you can have, have that 1% or 10% who maybe shouldn't do the job. And if you have one person, it makes everyone look bad; when you have 99% who are doing their jobs. The thing is, 99% of officers are good, so that would really be the biggest thing.