WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Behind the sirens in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — Speeding toward emergencies with sirens blaring and lights flashing. Rushing to the side of crash victims on a busy highway. Huddled around a dinner table over a home-cooked meal.
In between being whisked away by 911 calls, the group of paramedics and EMTs share their daily lives side-by-side in East Chicago's west side fire station, which houses Superior Ambulance vehicles, equipment and staff 24/7.
Being at the ready for anything and living alongside their coworkers for days at a time, the Superior Ambulance East Chicago crew shared what it was like to walk a day in their shoes.
This "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series explores the lives of three emergency medical services co-workers: a pastor, a mentor and a DJ.
EMT Willie Hall, 53, of Schererville, is a veteran who was deployed to Iraq and has worked as a death investigator for the Lake County coroner's office. He currently serves as a pastor for a Lafayette church.
Paramedic Sandy Curry, 42, of Portage, has been in the emergency medical field for 16 years and has mentored countless medics throughout her career. She inspired her son to follow in her footsteps as he works toward becoming an EMT and working alongside her in East Chicago.
EMT Michael Quiroz, 30, of East Chicago, has been partners with Curry for five years. With her guiding him, Quiroz is taking his next steps in his career to become a paramedic. He also is also a local DJ who shares his love of music with his daughter.
Willie Hall: Working with faith
Q: How long have you been in the emergency medical services field and what drew you in?
A: I’ve been in EMS for around 20 years. The way I got into EMS, it was kind of crazy. I knew I was going to get into EMS since I was five years old. I was watching “Emergency,” and when I was five years old watching that, I knew EMS was something I wanted to do. From there, I fell in love with it. I went into the military out of high school and I ran right into it. From there that’s all I have ever done.
Q: What has been the progression of your career? I know you have worn a lot of hats.
A: I actually went into the military and became a medic in the military. I went to Iraq for nine months. After I got out of the military I wanted to go be a police officer but I didn’t, so I went to the Lake County coroner’s office and became a death investigator.
During that, I also worked in the emergency room in St. Anthony’s and also was an EMT for Superior Ambulance, so I worked a couple different places at the same time. And then I just got tired of going to these places and doing this death stuff. So I came to work full time on the ambulance. I just couldn’t do it anymore. I worked for Superior for five years and that’s where I’ve been.
Q: How have your past experiences shaped you as an EMT?
I love what I do. I love being in EMS. I love going out and helping people. It’s a passion. I feel like God gave me two jobs: a job to go and help people in one way and also I am an associate pastor of a church so I have another way to help people also.
Q: Tell us more about your work as a pastor.
A: I go to the Greater Macedonia Church of God and Christ in Lafayette. I just got ordained in that church about six months now. It has been something I've been doing for 18 years. I have been doing ministry for that long. And it's just something I love doing and it's helping people. That’s what I have been doing my whole life. I wouldn’t change it for the world because that’s the passion I have.
Q: What it like working in the EMS field and being a pastor? How do those lives intersect?
A: Sometime it can get crazy in EMS, because sometimes it gets hard on this side. Because people are not nice to you on this side and you have to understand who I am on the other side, wearing a hat as an associate pastor. Because you always have to look at that person’s heart, even though that person is mean and disrespectful to you and see the good. So I always try to see the good in people. You don’t know what’s going on in this person’s life, or what they’re going through today. But I always try to look at the good in people.
Q: Do you feel like coming at the job with that approach has helped in your profession?
A: It’s always hard because we are not respected. People don’t care that we are out to help them. I’ve been in a fight in this part of EMS when I had a seizure patient wake up and, I don’t blame that person, but that person had a brain injury and I was trying to help him. And I got into a physical fight with the patient. It’s not that I wanted to, but he got into a fight with his wife, and we were just trying to help him. I couldn’t let him hurt me or hurt anyone else, so I had to do my best to restrain this person. And sometimes that’s what we have to do on this job.
It’s not a point, but we got to take care of ourselves and the people we go out to help every day and you try to do everything in your power to make sure we come home. And it’s hard.
Sandy Curry: Raising the next generation
Q: How long have you been in the EMS field and what got you involved?
A: I’ve been doing this for 16 years now; six as an EMT and 10 as a paramedic. My grandfather and great-grandfather both served in Chicago Heights so that’s where the initial interest came from when I was a little kid. I had a friend who was an EMT and she said to come along and do a ride-along day and I loved it. So I started my career in EMS.
Q: What communities have you worked in?
A: I’ve worked at a lot of places over the years. It’s interesting because each community you go to has a little bit of a different feel to it. I’ve worked in East Chicago for 10 years and I’ve worked down in Keener, which is down in Demotte. I’ve worked in Burns Harbor Fire Department and I’ve spent some time at Gary Fire Department. I have also worked as a paramedic in the ER in two different hospitals; St. Anthony’s in Crown Point and St. Catherine in East Chicago.
Q: How would you describe working in East Chicago, and what is unique about it?
A: It’s unique because you have all types of people here. It’s industrial but it’s also a community, too. You have the marina, the casino, different industrial businesses, railroad ways and waterways. The call range is huge.
Q: What types of calls do you respond to out here a lot?
A: We get all kinds of calls. They can range anything from helping a patent with their home oxygen with fixing it, or even just how to turn it on. And you can leave that call and you are being dispatched minutes later and you’re going to a multiple car accident with six or seven patients or a full arrest, or a shooting or stabbing, or something of that nature. Or chest pain. So it’s a wide range of the variety of calls you can experience in a short amount of time.
Q: What are some different hats that you have to wear in your job?
A: As a paramedic and dealing with the public on a daily basis you have to wear a lot of different hats. Sometimes the patient just needs someone to talk to so you’re almost a psychologist. Sometimes it’s an elderly person who needs some help with something in their house. Maybe they’re falling because their rugs aren’t secured down, so maybe we go in and help secure their rugs so it can be a little safer for them. Obviously sometimes you’re on the scene dealing with police officers, so you have to be conscious it’s a crime scene and not disturb anything. So you have to wear a bunch of different hats depending on what situation you’re in.
Q: What do you feel like you bring to the table personality-wise to the EMS group here?
A: Experience for one. I also think that I stay pretty calm and cool-headed in situations and I like to teach. I like to teach the newer ones how to do the job and what to expect.
Q: That’s interesting that you have past generations of your family who have worked in EMS and now you’re carrying on the tradition.
A: My son is actually in EMT training right now, he is 23. And he’s going to be starting this business and he just has three weeks left of EMT school. He’s already in love with the job. He wants to come to East Chicago and work here and learn from me. He’s super excited.
Q: Did you notice his interest in it early on?
A: Him and his younger brother were always interested in the ambulance and what I was doing and they’d come see me at the fire station. It honestly surprised me when he said he was interested in EMT school. But once I thought about it, it wasn’t much of a surprise. I think he will fit right in here. He has the right mentality for it.
Q: That'll be four generations in the EMS field. How’s that feel, being a part of that tradition?
A: It’s a great feeling. I like knowing he is going to be coming into this field and carrying it on. It’s a legacy I guess you could say, it’s a great feeling that he’s going to be doing this as well. I already see he has a love for it so I just want him doing a job he is happy about.
Michael Quiroz: A medic who mixes music
Q: How long have you been in the EMS field and what started you on the path?
A: I’ve been doing this for 8 years. I had an uncle that did it and we had a conversation about it and it sounded interesting and I also enjoy helping people. So I decided to take the EMT class and I finished that and I just enjoy doing what I do and helping others. So I wanted to go the higher level, which is what I am doing now as a paramedic student. I did that because I wanted to be able to do more for my patients.
Q: What are some stressful calls you’ve responded to and how do you deal with them?
A: A stressful one I’ve had was a baby was shot. Outside of work I am a DJ, so music is where I go to kind of get rid of that stress and get my mind off crazy calls like that.
Q: How long have you been a DJ for?
A: I’ve been deejaying about five years now. Trying to get myself out there. I also like to make music so I want to produce music as well. I have a little music studio in my house. I did YouTube but haven’t don’t it in a while because I’ve been busy. I’m on social media as well. I’m trying to get out there as much as possible.
Q: Where do you DJ at on your off time and what about it helps alleviate stress?
A: I’ve done parties but haven’t done any weddings or big events like that. But that’s my goal to get into a club-type deal. It just helps get stuff on my mind and helps me forget things as well. I just love music, love deejaying and listening to music.
Q: What is your DJ name?
A: It’s DJMQBEATZ. I’m at like 44,000 (followers) strong on TikTok right now so it’s pretty good. Pretty exciting. I didn’t think I could get to that.
Q: Other coworkers mentioned your TikTok videos. What are some things that you do for videos?
A: I make DJ videos, I make funny videos and just random videos. I have an 11-year-old daughter so we make videos together just lip-syncing songs on there and doing random stuff.
Q: You have worked with Sandy for five years as your partner. How would you describe working with her?
A: She’s like a sister to me. We connect so well and work together so well. She’s just an amazing person overall. I recommend her to anyone who wants to learn to be a paramedic or EMT. She’s taught me a lot, and not just being a paramedic and how to handle certain calls. Outside of life, if I needed advice from her, she would do her best to help me. And I’ve followed her advice and it’s worked. She’s just an amazing person overall.