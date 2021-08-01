WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Behind the sirens in East Chicago

Q: How have your past experiences shaped you as an EMT?

I love what I do. I love being in EMS. I love going out and helping people. It’s a passion. I feel like God gave me two jobs: a job to go and help people in one way and also I am an associate pastor of a church so I have another way to help people also.

Q: Tell us more about your work as a pastor.

A: I go to the Greater Macedonia Church of God and Christ in Lafayette. I just got ordained in that church about six months now. It has been something I've been doing for 18 years. I have been doing ministry for that long. And it's just something I love doing and it's helping people. That’s what I have been doing my whole life. I wouldn’t change it for the world because that’s the passion I have.

Q: What it like working in the EMS field and being a pastor? How do those lives intersect?