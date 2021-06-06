WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cpl. Aaron Crawford talks about when big crimes rock small towns

Q: Lowell has been named as one of the safest towns in Indiana. What do you feel about Lowell?

A: I wasn’t born and raised here but if I didn’t feel it was a safe community to raise my family, I wouldn’t have moved them here. While we are smaller, we are starting to really grow. We are starting to get a lot of residents from Illinois and from north of U.S. 30. We are still able to do a pretty good job to keep it safe.

Q: How have you seen Lowell change since you got here and how does that affect how you all police the community?

A: The residential areas have blown up. We are seeing a lot of people move in. Most of them are really the kind of people you want moving here. They’re quiet, they don’t cause any problems. They moved down here because they wanted a smaller place they can raise their kids where its relatively safe where you don’t have the issues bigger cities have. But you starting to see, especially right now, you see rush hour so there’s a lot more traffic. Which on afternoons can make it harder to get around. But it’s just growing we are seeing unfortunately some people who had problems elsewhere, bring problems here.

Q: What’s been a time that’s personally touched you?