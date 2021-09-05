WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cruising the coast with Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit

A: In my eyes, yes. Maybe not in others. There’s a lot of people who don’t want to be out here and a lot of people who don’t know what we do here in the marine unit. If you ask maybe, 90 percent of the officers on the department, if you ask them, "Hey, do you want to come to the marine unit?” 90 percent of them would say no. Because of what we also have to deal with. If it’s a nice beautiful day, that’s great. Everyone wants sunny and 85 degrees. But when we are going out, it’s not like that all the time.

When we are going out, we got storms, high winds, high waves and the seas are just not cooperative. A lot of them don’t want to do that. They say, “I want to stay on land, thanks.”

I think it’s a very important part of the sheriff’s department — both for just going out to rescue people, save people, and help people in need. Whether it just be giving them gas or giving them a jump, or showing them the correct way to operate a boat, to giving a family closure if they lost a loved one. I think it’s one of the more satisfying parts of the department, or gratifying, I should say.

Q: I would think people would be clamoring to be a part of the unit, it’s so beautiful out here. But you’re right, the lake is dangerous, too. What are some conditions you have to navigate?