WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cruising the coast with Michigan City police

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City is home to towering sand dunes, a sprawling lake shore, a zoo, power plant, a colossal casino, a state prison, multiple shopping options and historical Region relics.
Cpl. Brian Wright, 33, has been on the road patrolling for Michigan City Police Department for nearly 10 years.
From high-speed chases to strange 911 calls, Wright's career has had no shortage of action. As a dad, his favorite part of the job is seeing children's eyes light up when he can be a positive presence in tense situations.
The 15th installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" takes a look at a day in the life of Wright.
Q: How long have you been doing police work and what positions have you held?
A: I started as a police dispatcher in 2006 for the town of Long Beach and then became full-time police officer July 25 of 2011 for Michigan City, just shy of 10 years as a police officer. My current title is patrolman, but I hope to be promoted to corporal in the next month. (Editor's note: He was.)
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: Yes, I grew up in Long Beach. Michigan City High School, class of 2005.
Q: What made you want to join Michigan City Police Department?
A: A lot of my family was involved in law enforcement as I grew up. The town of Long Beach where I grew up is just down the street, we lived close to the fire station and police station so I knew all of the police officers as I was growing up. It was something I always had an interest in.
Q: What’s it like patrolling an area you know so well, inside and out?
A: It has its moments, quite honestly. Ninety-percent of the time I really enjoy it. A lot of times I see people I know or went to high school with or just people I have met over the years. ... So a lot of it is kind of in a way the way a small town would be. I enjoy seeing the changes over the last 10 years I’ve worked here. It’s enjoyable to see the changes and the progress that the city has made.
That other small percent is, I guess you could say, the bad days where I don’t enjoy it out here. Where you have calls that just beat you to death. Serious calls you don’t want to be on and things like that, which don’t happen too often.
Q: When do you first remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: Probably around 3 or 4 years old. My dad was on the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office for a while when I was younger. I remember him picking me up from preschool in the squad car and I honestly thought it was the coolest thing ever. So from there it was always something I was interested in doing. I actually ended up going to college first for building and construction management, that’s what my brother was doing. And then I was actually in a motorcycle accident and decided at that point I wanted to do a career change and change to criminal justice and criminology.
… My dad still harps on me now making sure to be polite to people and treat people fairly, which is a big thing. To treat people the same way I’d hope they’d treat me or treat other people.
Q: What keeps you coming back every day as a patrolman?
A: I really enjoy what I do here. No day is the same, every day is different and you get to meet a lot of people that you normally wouldn’t.
Driving around and really interacting with people. I have a lot of people I meet through patrolling. And really, I am not as big on this as I used to be, but pulling people over. I enjoy pulling people over for speeding or equipment violations, but it gives me a chance to talk to people, too. And that’s a good way to find people who are wanted. … A lot of times pulling someone over allows you to stop and talk to them for a few minutes. And in that brief time I try to do that and if they have a negative outlook on law enforcement, I figure that’s my five minutes of fame to say, “Hey, maybe not all cops are bad people and this guy was nice.”
Q: What is a time you felt personally touched by an experience on the job?
A: What gets me is people with kids. Ever since I had my own I am a softy for kids. So any type of family-related call where there’s kids, that’s thing I’ll remember. If it’s a horrible situation at first and we’re able to turn it positive. A guy I know called me because we were having a huge family issue with kids. He said, Hey I need you go to McDonald’s and get five Happy Meals.' I went and did that and walking in with them and seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces. They just thought it was the coolest thing having the police deliver Happy Meals to them. Simple little things like that. Seeing a little kid’s eyes light up when we walk in on calls. Doing foot patrols at the mall and kids looking at you, saying, “Hey mom or dad, there’s a police officer,” and you see their eyes glowing when they look at you, I think that’s really neat.
But really on top of that being able to be there for people in their time of “I don’t know what to do so I’m calling police. Who else is there?” So to be able to be there for people in time of need and being able to figure out their issue. So that’s a rewarding thing is being able to figure out issues people have. Because at that point you’re their last resort.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: We had a call for one of our apartment complexes, and we get there and this lady is hanging out of her window on to the second floor, just hanging onto her curtain. And we’re like, “What are you doing?” And she’s like, “My apartment, they threw snakes in there.”
"So wait there’s snakes in there?" She said, "My floor is covered in snakes." So then we are definitely like, Who is going in here? Because I none of us wanted to go in there, and then there were absolutely no snakes whatsoever. We had the fire department come and get her down.
Q: Have you ever experienced something strange or unexplained while on the job?
A: Dispatch got a call from the old Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, which is empty because they moved locations. There was no one on the line but all of a sudden at the end they heard pianos playing and we thought that was weird, and this was after it was closed. Myself and Officer Brinkman responded and it was a slow night, so we walked through every floor of the hospital. At one point we were in the old NICU area and it was completely quiet but then one of the heart monitors started going off. And we had been on the floor a few minutes and there was nothing but all of a sudden it just started beeping. And we're like, "Well, that's weird."
We started walking some more and we heard somebody scream. So we started moving faster thinking, okay someone is here. And we kept walking around and got up to their hospice floor.
And the piano was sitting there. And then we heard another scream on that floor. We literally could not find anyone and no one else could have gotten in there or out without us seeing them.
Then we decided to call dispatch from there, and I started playing the piano in the background. It was weird. ... So we basically determined it was haunted.