WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Cruising the coast with Michigan City police

Q: When do you first remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?

A: Probably around 3 or 4 years old. My dad was on the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office for a while when I was younger. I remember him picking me up from preschool in the squad car and I honestly thought it was the coolest thing ever. So from there it was always something I was interested in doing. I actually ended up going to college first for building and construction management, that’s what my brother was doing. And then I was actually in a motorcycle accident and decided at that point I wanted to do a career change and change to criminal justice and criminology.

… My dad still harps on me now making sure to be polite to people and treat people fairly, which is a big thing. To treat people the same way I’d hope they’d treat me or treat other people.

Q: What keeps you coming back every day as a patrolman?

A: I really enjoy what I do here. No day is the same, every day is different and you get to meet a lot of people that you normally wouldn’t.