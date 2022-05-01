WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: De-escalation training at the MAAC Center

VALPARAISO — Police are met with a myriad of tense situations and unpredictable occurrences that are seemingly impossible to prepare for, however, Hammond police Sgt. Aubrey Thomas does just that.

Thomas has been with the Hammond Police Department for 26 years, where he is in charge of internal affairs. He volunteers as a part-time instructor for courses at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) in Valparaiso, including use of force and de-escalation classes.

In the courses, police act out incidents and use the VirTra Simulator, which takes training into the realm of virtual reality. The scenarios are designed to be intense and make officers sweat in order to prepare them for the very real situations they will encounter throughout the Region.

"I have been an instructor for the last 20 years," Thomas said. "I instructed at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and I have instructed all of the Hammond police officers. It is awesome to see the difference in the way they train in different tactics. At the MAAC, you get to see everyone come together and see the way everyone is training."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series gives viewers an inside look at how Region police train to ensure the safety of officers and civilians even in the most tense of situations.

Q: How did you get involved in deescalation training?

A: The Hammond Police Department two years ago decided they wanted to train de-escalation, before the mandate came out. They asked me and I have been teaching it to our officers on the police department for the last two years. That and procedural justice, I think we hit home with the officers.

One of the things that sparked my interest in the de-escalation class was having another tool in our tool belt to help us on calls, and if an officer has more tools it will lessen his chance of getting hurt or someone else getting hurt.

Q: How would you describe de-escalation?

De-escalation is aimed at calming communication, so when you get to a call you have contact the moment you arrive or resolve. Your resolve is going to be taking the person to jail, writing a ticket or sending them on their way. What happens in between is de-escalation.

Q: What kind of different scenarios are used for training?

A: Mostly you get domestic-related calls, which is probably 70 to 80 percent of calls you’d answer on the street. We would much rather for our police officers to make a mistake here in training than to do it on the streets and it cost someone injury or civil liability to an agency or officer.

The Hammond police officers are recreating calls they have actually been through before. In one of them, a baby was involved and the guy had a gun in his waistband. The ultimate task was to ask the guy to put the baby down. A lot of times you focus on the gun, which is legal to have in your house, as opposed to getting the baby out of the equation.

Q: What were the scenarios you used in the training classes we watched?

A: The first scenario we went through was two brothers arguing inside of a house. He wanted one to leave the house. They both had a legal right to be there. They were both heated. How do you solve that problem? We had to make them de-escalate and separate the two parties involved and go from there.

We had another where a baby was involved. The brother-in-law came and got into an argument with the dad, and the dad was holding the baby with a gun in his waistband. A police officer had to come and assess the situation and go through what’s more needed and not needed. Getting the baby out of the equation was what was needed to first be done and then take the gun.

The other we had was an argument between two roommates and de-escalate that call and separate the parties involved. It was pretty heated.

Q: What are some things you were looking for officers to do in the scenario?

A: In that particular scenario with the baby, the first thing we want to do is separate the two parties involved, which is policing 101, but the baby causes a problem in this scenario. And we can get focused on other things instead of focusing on getting him to put the baby down, so we can focus on talking the situation down. Or taking the gun out of the equation. It’s okay for a guy to have a gun in his house, in his waistband. Don’t escalate from that point on. Try to de-escalate from that point on.

The scenarios you see are the calls the TV doesn’t show you. So these are calls police officers are responding to every day. So we just recreate our calls from the street here and the officers in the scenario have to do the same thing they’d do on the street to be successful on a call.

Q: I was surprised how heated these scenarios get. How far do you guys take it when it comes to playing the part of a destressed or angry person during a police call?

A: Here’s the thing, and I noticed this with civilians watching these scenarios play out, they’re thinking these guys are doing it extra. And there’s no extra in there, these are actual calls police go to every day. It’s just people don’t see that part of police work.

So they’re doing the same calls they were on probably twice last week and they’re just building off that and seeing what your reaction is and comfort level. If every time I walk toward you, you grab your gun, I am going to build off that in training. And we see that.

The level of concern grows and then the door of opportunity shuts and closes during these training scenarios, and we build on that. We push it a little bit and then come back. So it’s awesome watching the different agencies or those with different backgrounds in law enforcement and how they react.

I actually thought the younger guys were going to do not as good as the older senior guys. But to my dismay, the younger guys did a great job. They killed it. Brand new out of the academy and it could be because they are fresh out of the academy, but they did a really good job.

Q: What are different virtual scenarios that are on the VirTra simulator?

A: The virtual scenarios are set up to have different choices on the computer screen. If you act a certain way or you don’t act a certain way, we can escalate that call or de-escalate the call.

For example: The guy in the garage, the one with the shotgun, he comes out and I could talk that guy down. If I see the police officer that’s on the virtual training and if he is not de-escalating the call, would I escalate the call? When I start to see his de-escalation process, I would pick the choosing on that computer screen to de-escalate the call and it would finish just like that.

Q: How many different combinations of actions can there be in the virtual training scenarios?

A: With the scenario of the guy in the garage, I noticed a lot of police officers in general get tunnel vision. On that one, there was a neighbor watching it in his driveway the whole time. And a lot of police officers never saw him. And we don’t know if that neighbor is friend or foe, (or) if he’s part of his group. So it gets police officers to not have tunnel vision on that particular person on a call.

Q: Are there times when you are de-escalating several people in one situation?

A: Remember, you got contact, when you come to a call or resolve. Sometimes you go on a call and resolve right away. A person is pushed along, taken to jail or given a ticket. A lot of times you have to still de-escalate people or family members left aside on the street or in the house. So de-escalation just doesn’t stop when the police officer is dealing with a particular suspect, you may have to de-escalate the people around you.

Q: Have you found there’s more demand for de-escalation training?

A: The state has mandated police departments for de-escalation training, but I will tell you this: Every day, police officers use de-escalation. We use it on calls, we use it in our home we use it on our kids all day. It’s the one day you don’t use it and a call goes bad, is the time you should have used it. That one time. But we constantly use it so much, a lot of times we don’t know we are using it because it’s drilled in us how to calm a situation.

Q: Have you seen a big pull as making de-escalation a focus in police work?

A: I think police departments right now are more professional than we have ever been. I think that comes along with training. We are using different tools to help us do our jobs.

Q: What are examples you saw firsthand where things got heated and police were able to diffuse a situation?

A: I was on SWAT for 20 years as the team leader of the SWAT team. I constantly saw our negotiators talking people down. People whose job is to communicate, de-escalate, to remove that person from that situation so the police officers don’t get hurt or that person doesn’t get hurt. So I’ve watched them over the years and they’re great at it. Talking a person out of a house that’s been barricaded. Those guys do a great job in de-escalation.

Q: What are some things you took away from those experiences?

A: Over the years in SWAT, with the negotiators, the biggest thing I have taken is that there is no time limit on de-escalation. A lot of times we want to get in there and we want to hurry a call up. But sometimes people want to vent. It’s a process. Let them vent, and then begin de-escalation.

Q: When it comes to negotiating with someone, how much is it training and how much is connecting with them?

A: Finding a commonality on a call is an easier way to de-escalate. I had an officer tell me one time that every call he went on, he had that same problem. If he was on a domestic call where someone is fighting with their girlfriend, and he’d go to the call and he’d say, “Me too.” You got a problem with your kids and he comes to a call, and says, “Well, me too.” Or the dog died, and he’d say, “My dog died as well.” So he’d find a commonality with the calls and he’d get a rapport going with the caller, and it’s easier to bring things down because that person sees you being in the same situation that he or she is in.

Q: Why do you volunteer as an instructor at the MAAC Center?

A: I’ve been with the MAAC for years training here. I got started with the SWAT team. The facility here is just great for SWAT team training and it branches out to other departments.

At the Hammond police department, they let us use this facility because it’s such a great training tool any time we want to come to Valparaiso to train here. I enjoy training my guys in Hammond or other officers throughout the county. Because you learn different people and different training.

I have picked up a lot of good training tips from other departments. Without this facility, I wouldn’t be able to train with state police or let’s just say Portage. Every week here, if I wanted to train with Portage or state police, or the Northwest Regional SWAT team, I can come here and train with any one of those agencies.

