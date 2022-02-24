WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going undercover for Operation Scarecrow

CROWN POINT — On occasion, the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point — normally an oasis of fair food, rides and community events — becomes an unwitting stage for organized crime, police say.

While the gun shows hosted on the grounds are hubs of commerce for law-abiding citizens to buy myriad goods and firearms, they also attract criminals and their accomplices to carry out nefarious schemes, local authorities have discovered.

This has sparked Lake County Sheriff's Department's Operation Scarecrow, where police have taken a closer look at criminal networks at work to prosecute those involved. The name of the initiative stems from straw purchases, in which someone buys a firearm on behalf of another person who is not legally able to possess one.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Cmdr. Jim Stahl, of the Special Operations Division of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said the operation has a clear message: "If you come to a gun show or a gun store in Lake County to purchase guns illegally, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you."

Stahl coordinates multiple teams of police who each play a specific role in the operation. While undercover officers and surveillance cameras closely monitor the fairgrounds, patrolling police like Detective Nick Kopack pull over suspects as they exit the property. Meanwhile, drone pilot Detective Reggie Sanders keeps an eye on things from the sky.

If the suspects are taken into police custody, officers such as Detective Phillip Komisarcik II interview them at the police station.

This episode of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops takes viewers through a complex undercover mission to stymie the illegal purchasing of firearms at gun shows.

Q: How did this initiative get started?

Martinez: The High Crime Unit has been out there effectively making a lot of stops of drug traffickers and also those in illegal possession of handguns. And it was surprising to find out that some of these individuals were convicted felons and the handguns they had were not stolen. So we started looking more into where they were getting these weapons.

There was a pursuit in particular that ended in a fatality that had two convicted felons inside the vehicle and products of ammunition and extended magazines inside the vehicle. And it was determined they were coming from the gun show. And we understand in this area there's been a lot of gun violence so we wanted to take a proactive approach in stopping this gun violence and the illegal guns out on the streets. And it's in our areas as well as other neighboring communities.

So we decided to start "Operation Scarecrow" in September. And it started with a lot of surveillance. We put a lot of man hours in this operation. We had the special operations division, we had the patrol division, the narcotics division, high crime unit, interdiction and undercover officers. So the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff's Department were extremely dedicated to this operation. They did a great job.

Q: What are police looking for in this undercover operation?

Martinez: So I wanted to make one thing clear. We are not going out there targeting individuals purchasing guns at the gun shows. We were looking, based off of our officers' training and experience, on large groups gathering together in the parking lot. We are looking at large groups, where our officers are trained to determine, "This is a lookout person." You have phone communications going inside and outside of the gun show. You have certain individuals who are just the shoppers who are looking at weapons, taking pictures of weapons, sending them to people on the outside. Then you have the money person who has all the cash. They meet up with another individual and that money is handed down three different times. Then you have the buyer — the person who actually goes and buys the weapons, multiple weapons, at the gun show.

And then we continue their surveillance where they're followed outside, and then it's shocking to see how it's done. They're passing out each gun to different vehicles and different people. Our surveillance team will then follow the vehicle and the license plate will be run. We will have criminal histories for individuals and we'll know if they're convicted felons who cannot be in possession of a handgun. Traffic stops will be made for violations they make leaving the gun show. And then the investigation will continue. So it doesn't necessarily mean right then and there they're doing something illegal. It's a combination of everything and the indicators and circumstances that leads us to detain and in some cases to arrest.

So we did get some pursuits when the traffic stops were initiated where the subjects fled and they were apprehended. We did have arrests of straw purchasing where an individual purchased the gun but was then handed to another individual. We had incidents of felons with a handgun and juveniles. So the ages ranged from 16 years old to 65 years of individuals who were committing these illegal acts.

Q: What kind of man hours were put into the operation, and what did you find?

Martinez: We targeted the October, November and December gun shows. And every day, it was something illegal going on all the time. It's amazing. And when you think about gun shows, they run background checks. But there's also individuals who sell guns privately, and when you do that, you don't have to go through a background check. So we were also watching those individuals and guns that were being purchased from private gun sales.

Q: What is the ultimate goal of this operation?

Martinez: (Our focus) is to take a proactive investigation into the sales and illegal purchasing of guns, and the violence that's going on in our community. So we wanted to send a message out there for anybody here in Indiana or those who come from out-of-state to Lake County, Indiana, to a gun show or a gun store to purchase guns illegally, we will arrest you and we will prosecute you.

Q: What kind of individuals are coming here to illegally obtain guns? Are they involved in organized crime or possible gang members?

Martinez: There are two parts to the answer. They are involved in organized crime. There's a big demand for weapons out on the streets when it comes to organized crime or gang violence. It's much easier to purchase a weapon off someone on the street than trying to go to a gun store having their name behind the receipt of purchasing a gun because they're felons.

There's also a money element. There are individuals we caught who aren't involved in any gangs, but they're involved in purchasing a handgun illegally for someone else because they're making money off of it. So you have the organized crime element and the money element, where individuals are profiting from this.

Q: As far as the money, just watching on the surveillance, it looked like there were thousands of dollars involved.

Martinez: Yes. I could tell you from this operation, we confiscated about $20,000 from individuals who were detained or arrested. We confiscated approximately 65 weapons and arrested or detained about 56 individuals.

Q: Was there anything that surprised you when police took a closer look into all of this?

Martinez: What's surprising is, again there's a lot of traffic of good, law-abiding citizens, just how every time we did the operation, just how much illegal activity was going on as well. We were busy. We were busy every single hour of each operation.

Another surprising thing is we had two juveniles just try to sneak some of the guns off the table and fled from the gun show. Our undercover officers were able to intercept them outside stealing a handgun. Not even trying to purchase it illegally, just snatching it from the table and running outside. It was two weapons, and I believe the individuals were only 15 and 16 years old.

Q: What was the logistics of the operation, and how did everything play out?

Stahl: To be honest this was a fairly large operation in the aspect of our police department, here. I believe that day we had 42 officers working, which we have 164 officers on our police department. So, over a quarter of the police department had worked on the operation that day, so it's a large operation that entails many aspects of this police department.

From what you observed down in the tech room, with the undercovers that were working, the detective side of it, the officers making the traffic stops — there's just a lot of work and teamwork that goes on with different divisions of the police department, and it's worked out very well.

Q: What makes the gun show an attractive place for people looking to engage in illegal activity?

Stahl: I would have to say it's located so close to the border. We have a lot of Illinois traffic that comes over here. ... I know with it being so close to the suburbs of Chicago, it just makes it really easy. It's only a half-hour or 45-minute drive for some people to come out here. So it's very attractive with the state, our gun laws we have here are very different than surrounding states. So that in itself makes it attractive to outsiders who come here.

Q: Can you talk a little about the rules of the gun show? With the licensed dealers, you have to do a background check, and we saw some of that on the surveillance with people sitting down and doing that. But there are other sellers at the table who are private sellers. They don't have to do a background check, right?

Stahl: Yes, from some of the people we took into custody they absolutely took advantage of that. Convicted felons who knew they couldn't go to a licensed dealer because the licensed dealer is going to do a background check. They took advantage of that private seller who doesn't have to do the background check and that's how they were purchasing their firearms — taking real advantage of that loophole.

Q: Detective Kopack, what is a specific instance where police spotted an obvious illegal purchase at the gun show?

Kopack: There was a guy inside the fairgrounds wearing a green hoodie, and he was with three other people. He was seen going to the ATM numerous times to take out money, and he had stacks of money. He was seen on video passing the money to other members of the group and then we performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. Once we did, he had two guns sitting by his feet. He had a receipt in his pocket, but the receipt had one of the other occupants of the vehicle's name on it. So he passed money to the other guy in the car with him to purchase the gun. And the guy who purchased the gun gave it to the guy in the green hoodie. So we stopped them after confirming it was him and found there was weapons in the car. And then we transported him to the Lake County Detective Bureau where he was interviewed by a detective.

Q: Detective Komisarcik, what was your role in the operation as the interviewer?

Komisarcik: The aim is to have them tell the story the correct way, the way it actually happened and to be truthful and honest with what's actually going on — and eventually telling on themselves is what the end game would be.

So that's why we're in interviews, going back and forth of what happened and the story they're telling. Like I said, it's a cat and mouse game, where they're trying to tell this one lie and we have the truth, and we're just trying to get it all together.

Q: How do the interviews normally go, once the person has been taken to the police station to speak with officers?

Komisarcik: Every interview is going to be different. Some interviews we're in there, interviewing over and over and over again. Talking about the same instances. They are going to end up telling on themselves and some of them will shut down and won't say anything. Or, they'll just talk in circles and you won't get anything out of the interview, and you'll have to use the information from the video and what the personnel on scene saw.

Q: The Region has been growing a lot lately with new businesses and more people. Is this operation a part of a push-back to preserve the safety of the community as it continues to grow?

Stahl: Absolutely. The sheriff has done a fantastic job, and not just with this operation, but having the High Crime Unit, having them out patrolling. These extra patrols and blitzes, the overtime, these guys the sheriff is putting on the street, I truly believe has had an impact in our area.

The fairgrounds is a great place. People go there to run. Every day, I drive by there and you see people out there, people running, they have a huge playground. It's really nice. And the gun show is a good thing. It provides a service for people who need it. You can buy all kinds of different stuff there. Us trying to keep the criminal element out, it's no different than anywhere else. The mall has issues. Every place has issues. That's what we are here for. I do believe the stance the sheriff has taken throughout Lake County has saved lives here and really cut down on crime. So there is a push to keep Lake County safe, and the sheriff is doing that.

