WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: In pursuit during Lake County carjacking blitzes

HAMMOND — With the hum of the helicopter above accompanied by the scream of sirens, squad cars race across the Region in pursuit of a fleeing suspect.

A flurry of communications burst through police radios simultaneously, calling out locations and maneuvers. As the suspect vehicle flies onto an interstate ramp, more police cars flood the lanes with flashing lights.

In the absence of a crystal ball, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Lake County Chief of Police Vincent Balbo know exactly where the suspect is headed: west. It's not because of any clairvoyance possessed by the veteran officers but the number of times they have seen history repeat itself.

Martinez and Balbo said the aim of the Lake County Sheriff's Department carjacking blitzes is to keep crime from spilling across the state line and to push back criminals who would otherwise see nefarious opportunities in Indiana. They said that in order to do that, officers from across the county work together to saturate the streets twice a month, targeting various crime hot spots in the Region.

This episode of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops takes viewers behind the wheel when agencies across Lake County join for a blitz night.

Q: How did these blitzes come about, and how often do you do them?

Martinez: When I first took office, we started seeing an uptick in carjackings and a lot of crimes being committed here in Indiana. And one thing we noticed a lot is that in a lot of these pursuits we get into, they end up going back across the state line into Illinois. So we started doing overnight special operations and invited many police departments throughout the county to participate. And we started doing those about twice a month.

It has had a significant impact, and it has been successful in apprehending stolen vehicles, carjackers, violent offenders, convicted felons carrying handguns and drug traffickers. So these blitzes have been successful. We work along the state line to Hammond to around the St. John/Dyer area, and we also do overnight operations in the central part of the county.

Q: How would you describe the scope of the agencies involved?

Martinez: They’re from all over Lake County. We have state police and agencies up north like East Chicago and Hammond. Agencies from the central part of the county like St. John, Dyer, Munster and Schererville and also the east end with Merrillville and Crown Point. So it’s a joint operation in cooperation with other agencies, and it’s been amazing. They’ve really embraced our idea in doing overnight operations because it affects every single community here in Lake County. It’s not just a problem up north but all over the county — north, central and south. And we have had a significant impact on arrests and interventions, and it all deals with public safety. So we are very proud of what we are doing and of the other agencies assisting in these special operations.

Q: I also noticed some Illinois agencies and even federal agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security involved, if you are able to talk about that.

Martinez: So we started these special operations four years ago, and one of the problems we encountered was when we cross that state line, the other agencies on the other side of the border didn’t really know what to do. In reality, we had to extradite that subject back to Indiana, so we couldn’t just drive them back into Indiana.

So we worked to start having meetings and coordinating with Illinois State Police, and they have been great. They’ve been a great resource and a great partner to Lake County, and they’ve assisted us many, many times and we have a memoranda of understanding as well, so we will assist them in Indiana. But what they do when the pursuit ends in Illinois is that we can call the state police to assist us. They take custody of the subject and transport them to the local jail while our officers file the charges here in Indiana and start the extradition process so they can stand for prosecution here in Indiana.

Balbo: Going back to something you brought up earlier, this cooperation extends beyond the state line. When we schedule these nights, often the Chicago Police Department or the suburbs are doing similar operations on their side of the border. You came out the other night; there were two or three Illinois agencies out. They’re listening to our frequencies, and they know that they are very proactive here that we are doing these special operations. And I can’t think of a time — so many of our pursuits over the past 18 months have ended up in Illinois, and they’ve been there with us.

I can’t tell you how many agencies have said they wish they could do some of the things we’re doing and they really appreciate it. We are able to do this because the training. The sheriff being very specific about the fact that we are going to follow you wherever you go because we are not going to tolerate this activity in Lake County, and it really does resonate. There is a reputation: If you are coming over here, the police are going to come after you. Because that’s important — we are not just saying it, we’re following up our actions. But those agencies out of Illinois have been supportive and very helpful.

Q: How have you seen these blitzes build on camaraderie between departments?

Martinez: It allows all these other officers to work with different agencies. As the county sheriff and county police department, we already work a lot with different agencies, but officers in different patrol divisions in agencies in different jurisdictions get to work with different areas and officers of different cities. (They’re) all working for a common goal, which is to reduce the carjacking issues and the violent crimes that are coming from Illinois into Indiana and just working together to suppress that crime.

Balbo: Also, the sheriff set up an informal auto theft task force here in Lake County, probably about eight months ago, when we were at the height of the carjackings. It’s not a full-time commitment. It’s basically officers from several different departments focusing on auto thefts in their communities and all talk together. As sheriff pointed out, it’s not just a collaborative for uniformed officers, but these are not just crimes that happen in a vacuum. They’re very often organized crime. They’re related to gang activity and related to drug trafficking, so we are getting everyone involved. These officers are talking not just for the night we go out, but they’re talking throughout the month — they’ve developed relationships.

Remember, these young men and women are going to be the future of law enforcement in Lake County for the next 20 years. They’re going to be promoted and move through the ranks, and it’s really important that sheriff sends this message: that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department supports every agency in this county. It’s clearly that we are better working together, communicating together and we have really seen that evident in these operations.

Martinez: And we are in a new generation of law enforcement now, and we are taking advantage of that when it comes to technology. We have implemented close to 60 license plate reader cameras throughout the county. We are embracing that technology and working with other agencies in sharing that information, and we are also sharing information with other agencies. We are using the technology to apprehend not just carjackers but those who may be wanted on a warrant or someone who has just committed a crime. That information is inputted into the system and allows officers, not just on the special operations side but in day-to-day patrol, to have those alerts to apprehend those individuals as quickly as possible.

Q: What is the message you are trying to send with the blitzes?

Martinez: We are sending a message to everyone — criminals in Lake County and those across the state line — that we’re not going to tolerate that type of behavior. That we are serious and taking action. We will pursue you, we will chase you and we will catch you and we will prosecute you. Having said that, we will always take due regard of public safety. Do we chase or pursue every individual? No. There’s times where we do terminate a pursuit because we have to consider, does the crime outweigh public safety?

If we have enough information about who that individual is, we can always file charges on them and get them another day. But when it comes to carjacking, that’s something very serious. They’re using a threat of violence when carjacking someone. They’re using firearms. There’s been shootings and people killed because they were carjacked. And they’re not going to use that vehicle for joyriding. They’re using that stolen vehicle to commit other violent crimes like drive-by shootings or to commit other carjackings. So we take that crime very seriously, but we also have our officers highly trained in tactical driving techniques, and that is to end pursuits as quickly as possible with the training they receive. One of the trainings are PIT maneuvers, which is the precision immobilization technique. And that’s using the vehicles’ momentum. The technique the officers are trained to do is to spin the vehicle out to the side of the road controlled and boxing the vehicle in, ending the pursuit as quickly as possible.

Q: How do you prepare officers to handle pursuits?

Martinez: So when I first took office, I made it policy that every single officers will be trained in the PIT maneuver. We all know that the longer a pursuit goes on, the likelihood of someone getting hurt in an accident happening is much higher. So our goal to try and end the pursuit as quickly as possible. Besides the PIT maneuver, we also train in the rolling roadblock and using Stop Sticks. So there’s a lot of resources and training we give our officers to safely end every pursuit. We equipped the officers’ vehicles with the push bars and the PIT bars to minimize any damage to the police unit and, done properly, you get very minimal damage to it. There are many resources or trainings that we implement for our officers, including the Eagle Unit, the eye in the sky, so if we have to back up on a pursuit and let the helicopter start calling it out, we will do that as well.

There may be naysayers about why we chase individuals. There is nothing that says if we stop pursuing they’re going to slow down. And they’re going to continue to flee, and they’re probably going to carjack another vehicle to dump that vehicle that we are looking for and end up committing more crimes and end up putting others and public safety in jeopardy.

Q: How prevalent have carjacking reports been in the Region — has there been an increase?

Balbo: Our auto theft numbers are actually down in Lake County, and that’s because we have an outstanding auto theft unit, which has been one of sheriff’s priorities that have brought those thefts down in Lake County. But we are seeing a huge influx of rental car thefts, and by that, they’re legit going in using fraudulent identification, and they’re renting vehicles which end up being stolen. And we are seeing a lot of vehicles coming from Illinois. They think that state line protects them, but it absolutely does not.

Q: Have you seen an increase of people fleeing from law enforcement using a vehicle?

Martinez: So our numbers are down compared to last year, and that’s a good thing. But we still have a significant amount of pursuits that we get, and we pretty much always know where they’re heading too. I’d say 80% of the time they’re heading to the expressway. They’re heading west, heading into Illinois. But with the resources, training and equipment, we look to end it before it goes into Illinois. Shootings that happen with the suspects fleeing, they’re going into Illinois. So we still have a big number of pursuits. The last blitz we were out at that The Times road with us just a few days ago, we had four to five pursuits in the special operation. It seems every special operation that we are doing, we’re in vehicle pursuits going into Illinois. And these are pursuits of carjacked vehicles going into Illinois and pursuits of those in possession of weapons illegally or drugs.

Q: In the case of the person who led a chase onto I-94 in the Lansing area, potentially suspicious evidence was found. How do these arrests and traffic stops lead to other investigations?

Martinez: When we are looking at that particular case, the vehicle was not stolen but it fled from police, and we ended up in Illinois on Interstate 94 going northbound just around 159th Street. We used our techniques to end that pursuit safely and put out some spike strips, a PIT maneuver and a rolling roadblock that ended the pursuit. The subject was taken into custody. What did we have in that pursuit?

Well, he had drugs in the vehicle, and he had cash inside the vehicle as well. He had enough drugs there that is was dealing. But sometimes there’s a bigger picture than just that. When we’re doing the search of the vehicle, there’s a spent casing of 9 mm. So at some point, a firearm was discharged within that vehicle and the casing was ejected from the gun and ended up on the floorboard of the driver. It’s something we pass on to Illinois agencies and Indiana agencies, such as the description of the vehicle and the suspect to see if there’s any type of shooting or crime that occurred matching the description of the vehicle. So it’s a much bigger picture of just, well, someone fleeing and they had drugs in the vehicle. Sometimes there’s a lot more to it than what you get initially, and that’s why it’s always an ongoing investigation until we figure out what’s going on.