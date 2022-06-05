WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Inside the Region's sole police academy

HOBART — They have battled in hand-to-hand combat with their instructors. They have been pepper sprayed. They've undergone intense physical training and tested their precision on the gun range.

From action-packed days to long nights of studying, thousands of officers patrolling the Region streets have started as recruits at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Jim Markle, executive director of NILEA, has seen 47 graduating classes come through the academy halls, held at the Hobart Police Department.

As he looked around at the latest class of recruits who graduated in May, he saw 41 individuals he can trust to protect not just the Region, but those he loves most.

"Can they apply it to the streets? Can they apply in a real setting with actual calls for service with other officers who are going to be evaluating them? It’s huge," Markle said. "And I tell the recruits this and stress this: It is a foundation that we give them, but I have to trust when they leave, if my loved ones are dialing 911 and need help, are they going to be able to do their job? And I trust that when they leave, that they can. And, to me, that is the ultimate test.”

Markle said that beyond cutting a path to their future careers, the recruits have undergone a journey from starting out as strangers to becoming a family.

Q: How long have you been involved with NILEA?

A: I have really been very fortunate. I started as an adjunct instructor in 1999 when they first started. I came on staff full-time 2008, and I became the executive director in January of 2017.

Q: How did you first get involved with NILEA?

A: I worked for the Schererville Police Department, and I went through the academy in 1995 in Plainfield. Shortly after I became an instructor in physical tactics, and in 1999 when NILEA first had their academy, I became their first lead physical tactics instructor.

Q: Because you were there when the academy first began, how have you seen it grow and change over time?

A: Well I think we’ve definitely grown. Our footprint is bigger now than when I first started out. It was mostly in Lake and Porter counties, with some from Jasper, Newton and Starke counties. We have expanded all the way out to the South Bend area now. We are at 11 counties. We service 63 agencies now, which is about 2,300 officers that come through the doors for training annually.

Q: What has been your favorite part about being a part of the academy and leading it?

A: I really enjoy the way the process of seeing these young people begin the academy — the unknown. Then having a direct impact on their development and feeling confident that they can go and begin their field training and begin the next stage of their training with their agencies, serving the communities of Northwest Indiana.

Q: How would you describe the length and intensity of the academy?

A: Basic training is 15 weeks, so it comes out to about 600 hours of training total in various components from firearms to vehicle operations; physical tactics; criminal law is a huge portion; de-escalating training; and scenario-based training is another big component we have added to the academy. So we go through every component you can think of while they’re here.

Q: What are some of your favorite subjects to instruct?

A: For me, I cut my teeth in training in physical tactics, and I have a background in that, so I really do enjoy that week of train with them. I also like to see how they do in moot court, where they testify in a mock trial. Most of them don’t really understand the components of that, so it’s really interesting. Firearms training is always a lot of fun for them. The class really seems to come together that week. Those are some of my favorite ones. I have to say, honestly chemical weapons is a very fun block because you get to see some very unique reactions to the chemical weapons that are deployed.

Q: Going back to the physical tactics exam we witnessed, what did the recruits have to accomplish?

A: We like to call it our “red man drill” because the instructor in the ring with the students is wearing a red man suit. It’s kind of the final exam for the recruits because they have to deal with a subject played by an instructor, and the instructor is trying to be a noncompliant subject with them. They’re using verbal commands, they use their impact weapons and eventually they have to go hands-on with the instructor to get them in custody and under control. It lasts four minutes total, which doesn’t seem like a long time, but when you’re fighting and trying to give commands, it can be very taxing on them and they realize that training can be really important.

Q: What are some fighting styles they train in?

A: They learn everything. We have to look at each student at a ground zero level. Some of them come into it with a lot of experience, and some come in with none. So they learn how to read body mechanics and see when someone is becoming a threat. They train in open-hand techniques, upper body strikes, lower body strikes, ground control techniques, pressure point control techniques and tactical handcuffing — so there’s all kind of components they do. Once they learn that throughout the week, we look to see if they’re able to recall the training during the scenario.

Q: When it comes to the K-9 training portion of the academy, how many recruits do you see light up and decide that’s what they want to do?

A: I think it’s really good to expose them to different components of law enforcement training while they’re here. With basic academy and the K-9 training, it’s really important they know the role of the K-9 and what to expect when they show up. Obviously to respect that weapon, because it is a weapon being used. But we see a lot of recruits who are like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want to do.’ They get really impressed in seeing what the K-9 handlers can do and what the animal can do as well. There have been several recruits who have come through who have become K-9 handlers themselves.

Q: Going into graduation day, what are some of your favorite parts of that, and what do you see when you look around you in that moment?

A: I like to see the look of pride on the faces of families who are there. You can see that they’ve been a major part of the process for the students that have come through, and you can see it on their faces. You can see the pride on the recruit who is now evolving to become a certified officer on that day. It’s a big step in their career path. And I absolutely love — it touches me every time — when they all individually stand up and take the oath. I think it’s important they do that in front of their families, they do it in front of their chiefs and sheriffs and they each individually take the oath, which I think is a very big moment of the ceremony.

Q: The ceremony happened on a Friday and, with a lot of them, it seemed they were reporting for work on Monday. How would you describe the rate of recruits able to immediately jump into police work?

A: Some of them were starting the very next day on a Saturday morning. Depending on what their level of training was prior to coming to the academy, most on average start with their field training, which is their next phase where they train with a veteran officer and they learn to be the police on the street. We give them a foundation, and then they evolve and go to the next phase which is field training. Basic training has to end at some point, but we want to be confident they have a good foundation to go out and start the next step of their training. And then, hopefully, we have instilled in them that training never ends. They’re going to have to continue to train through their career to be the best officer they can be to protect and serve their communities in the best capacity.

Q: How do you see that transformation of the recruits going from being strangers to becoming almost like family by the end?

A: We get a very diverse groups. We have officers from 11 counties with different backgrounds. Of course there’s a lot of hesitancy at the beginning. There’s a lot of seeing individuals from one agency staying together and not really interacting with others at first. Eventually we break them up into squads so they have a small family there, where they might have a squad 10 or 12 recruits. Eventually it gets to the point where they have to find some kind of common ground as to why they’re all here. And I think that buy-in is really important for them to realize this is a calling and its bigger than themselves. It’s bigger than their class. It’s the law enforcement community, family, if you will, that they are becoming a part of and that’s a huge part of it.

Q: What are your hopes for NILEA as it continues on?

A: As we continue to expand, obviously our membership has grown, we have had more agencies become involved, and we have had more eastward expansion. So our hope is to run an additional recruit academy to meet the demands of the agencies that are involved, or have recruit classes that are larger. Currently we can accommodate up to 50 recruits at a time — just logistically that’s what we can do. And we run two recruit classes a year. Hopefully in the near future, we can expand and run an additional recruit class or larger classes. These are things we are in hopes of working out in the near future.

