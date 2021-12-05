WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Into the blaze with Region firefighters

Q: Where did you get your start?

A: I started in rural Kentucky as a firefighter and then transitioned over when I moved to Indiana at Honey Creek Township in Vigo County.

Q: What inspired you to become a firefighter?

A: I've always had a fascination with fire trucks for as long as I can remember growing up. Then you become an adult and realize you're allowed to do this and you can play with the trucks and be a part of the fire department. Nobody in my family was in the fire service, just me. So to answer your question, I am not real sure, I just had a fascination with fire trucks from an early age and decided to make that a part of my career.

Q: What is the earliest age you remember that sense of awe?

A: It had to have been fire prevention week in elementary school. Our department does the same. But when the fire department comes to visit you in school, you just felt this sense of awe. These guys seemed larger than life to me, and I wanted to be part of that.

Q: Do you get to participate in any of the school reach-out events, and what's it like being on the other side?