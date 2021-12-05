WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Into the blaze with Region firefighters

WINFIELD — Hacking through roofs, smashing through windows and rushing into smoke-filled rooms — firefighters will do whatever it takes to douse flames engulfing a structure.
However, on a clear November day at an old two-story farmhouse near Green Place and East 109th Avenue in Winfield, they got to be the ones setting a building ablaze.
The Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department was joined by firefighters across the Region in a multi-department training day in November where a structure set for demolition was used for a range of drills before it was set on fire and burned to the ground.
Crown Point Fire Rescue Lt. Matt Kodicek said he has been involved in nine "live burns" such as these, where new recruits and seasoned firefighters alike go all hands on deck.
"The importance of doing these live-fire trainings is that nobody goes on enough fires anymore to be 100% proficient. So anytime we can do this in a controlled setting and make it as safe as possible, the training is invaluable for the firefighters," Kodicek said.
Kodicek said the final burn is to show the behavior of fire and how it spreads and engulfs a house.
The crews were joined by onlookers, such as Joe Grelewicz and his son, Parker Grelewicz, who operated a drone with thermal imaging to catch aerial views of the blaze.
Gail Stiener came to watch the last standing moments of the house she once lived in the 1940s. Her family had a farm where they kept livestock and chickens and grew beans and corn. She said looking out into the property, she could vividly still remember her mother mowing the lawn with a scarf around her face to keep the dust out.
"It is hard to describe the emotions," Stiener said. "It's the end of an era."
Firefighters said the land, like many other old Region farm plots, is being cleared to make way for 50 new homes.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with firefighters across Northwest Indiana, featuring an interview with Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department Chief Jeremy Campbell.
Campbell, 43, primarily works out of the Lakes of the Four Seasons station one in Hebron.
Q: How long have you been with Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Department, and when did you first get into the first responder field?
A: I started at Lakes of the Four Seasons in 2004. I have been a firefighter since I was 18, and now I am 43 years old, so it's been a while.
Q: Where did you get your start?
A: I started in rural Kentucky as a firefighter and then transitioned over when I moved to Indiana at Honey Creek Township in Vigo County.
Q: What inspired you to become a firefighter?
A: I've always had a fascination with fire trucks for as long as I can remember growing up. Then you become an adult and realize you're allowed to do this and you can play with the trucks and be a part of the fire department. Nobody in my family was in the fire service, just me. So to answer your question, I am not real sure, I just had a fascination with fire trucks from an early age and decided to make that a part of my career.
Q: What is the earliest age you remember that sense of awe?
A: It had to have been fire prevention week in elementary school. Our department does the same. But when the fire department comes to visit you in school, you just felt this sense of awe. These guys seemed larger than life to me, and I wanted to be part of that.
Q: Do you get to participate in any of the school reach-out events, and what's it like being on the other side?
A: Oh yes. We do fire prevention and community outreach with this department as well. There's no better feeling than to talking to the young kids. I really love dealing with age groups five to eight. They're a lot of fun and have a lot of questions, a lot of energy and they're really fascinated with firefighters, fire departments, firefighter trucks and what we do. Being on the other side is very rewarding to me because I still remember being that little kid looking up to those guys, so it kind of gives me a sense of awe every time I get to do the same.
Q: How many times have kids come up and said, I want to be like you when I grow up?
A: We hear it several times. In fact, just last week we had a Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts group in, and they presented us with a heroes award, which was very nice of them, and it really does tug on your heart strings.
Q: You were talking about how you were fascinated with fire trucks as a kid. I was fascinated with fire. That's got to be part of it, right?
A: I think deep down. I can tell you every fireman enjoys watching fire. One of the things that we enjoy to do is put it out, but everybody enjoys watching it grow; watching its behavior. That's just part of the fire bug you get when you jump into this business. You do become a bit of a fire bug, and you not only enjoy mitigating the instance but learning how that fire behaves and learning how it affects building materials it's consuming.
Q: Looking back in your career, I am sure you have been in a myriad of situations. How would you describe some of the major incidents you have responded to throughout your career?
A: Those are kind of hard to talk about. I have been on some very good calls, and I've been on some very bad calls. Everything sticks with you, even the good calls do. But the bad calls hang with you as well. I don't know if I am answering your question or dancing around it, but I'd describe my experience as positive in this business. So I have some very, very memorable incidents and some incidents I would just as soon control-alt-delete out of my mind.
Q: Understandably. Speaking of better situations, have been there been memorable times where there was a rescue that went well that was particularly harrowing or dangerous?
A: We have been in incidents we've had 2-year-old girls, 2-year-old babies, in a swimming pool that we have had to rescue. We've had instances when we had to rescue a horse from a pond, and that was very rewarding. It was an ice-covered pond a horse had gotten into and we had to cut a trench in the ice and get him out. So those things stick in your mind as positive outcomes.
Q: Firefighters are running into these situations that could be dangerous. What were some situations you found yourself in where it seemed dangerous or scary?
A: I can remember being involved in several instances of residential structure fires, but I've never felt scared for that matter.
Q: What takes away that fear for you?
A: Training. If you can trust in your training and trust you are making the right decisions, everything just falls into place.
Q: Speaking of training, the live burn was amazing. How often do you get to do trainings like you did at the farmhouse in Winfield?
A: With an acquired structure, they’re few and far between. Especially with the growth in our area, a lot of those older farm homes are being destroyed to make way for subdivisions and housing units. I would say we get a training house once every couple of years.
Q: How would you describe that training day?
A: Basically what we do with those homes if we are donated a residence or structure like that, we call that an acquired structure, we use them for firefighter search and rescue to down firefighter extrication training. You can use it for hose advancement, hose placement, apparatus placement and actual fighting of a fire. You can use it for building construction, ladder placement — just tactically anything you need to practice tactics on. You can’t buy better training than an acquired structure.