WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Into the great wide open with the DNR

Chesterton resident John Oberle stood under a bright morning sun and cast a fishing line from his boat on Long Lake near Valparaiso when Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock pulled up alongside.

"This is the first time I got pulled over," Oberle said.

After a brief inquiry about his luck on the water that day, Brock confirmed Oberle had a valid fishing license and life jacket. But he issued a written warning upon discovering Oberle did not have a throwable flotation device, which is required of all boats 16 feet or longer.

"We're not out here to write a bunch of tickets," Brock said. "It's more education. Sometimes enforcement is a part of education."

Brock, 33, who has been with the DNR for 11 years, said he is one of 17 conservation officers assigned to District 10, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.

Statewide there are 214 conservation officers who concentrate on enforcement of natural resources laws and rules, according to the DNR. Jurisdiction includes state parks, lakes and rivers, and fish and wildlife areas.

On this day, Brock attached a small boat and trailer to his DNR vehicle and headed off to patrol Long Lake.

"We'll come out here as often as we can," he said.

As he launched his small boat by himself — a tricky feat he had to learn while patrolling alone — Brock said his goal on the water is not just to check for compliance with fishing laws but also boater safety.

"Safety is our number one priority," he said.

Brock said the majority of boaters he encounters are in compliance with the law. And this was to be the case that day on Long Lake.

He watched as a power boat carrying two men headed in his direction, pointing out that the speed limit on the small lake is 10 mph.

When the men pulled into a narrow cove that connects to the neighboring Canada Lake, Brock pulled up alongside, chatted about fishing and found them to be in compliance with licenses and flotation devices.

"That's how most of our stops go," he said as he drove away.

Brock, who is a Valparaiso native, said he earned a college degree in conservation law enforcement, but his fellow conservation officers have various others backgrounds and education, including law, criminal justice and business.

They all, however, must attend the police academy and undergo DNR core value training.

"We do have full police powers," Brock said.

Brock said he was among the area law enforcement who responded in June when a motorist allegedly shot at an Indiana State Police officer during a high speed chase, abandoned his vehicle and then jumped naked into Little Calumet River in a failed attempt to avoid arrest.

Lt. Deven Hostetler, Area II investigative commander for the Indiana State Police, said at the time he was "extremely appreciative of the effort made by all the responding agencies ... in locating this violent individual and removing him from the streets in a quick amount of time."

The DNR stands ready to respond with two large boats on Lake Michigan and kayaks, Jet Skis and other smaller boats for inland lakes and rivers, Brock said.

"We also patrol with snowmobiles and off-road vehicles," he said.

While none of the boaters that morning appeared to have been drinking alcohol, Brock said it is allowed as long as the operator does not become intoxicated. This is more of a problem on Lake Michigan than the inland waterways.

"You see a lot more alcohol with boaters out there," he said.