WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Keeping Valparaiso safe with Lt. John Patston

A: I think of a little boy a few years ago in the Hilltop neighborhood. Somebody called in saying there's this little boy. It was cold out; he was under duress, and we don't know, he seems lost. ... He was like, all of 4 or 5. The mom was at work, and the older brother had forgotten, or there was some sort of miscommunication between the family, and this kid was all by himself. He had gotten out of the apartment. I found him, figured out where he lived, and got mom there. I was with them for a good hour inside the apartment, and I liked the little guy. It wasn't the best living environment, nothing criminal or anything like that, but it could have been better. So I went back a few weeks later and just talked to him and brought him a little something. That moment stands out. A man I pulled over one night near McDonald's on Calumet, and he was drunk and took him to jail. He was really embarrassed. ... Literally a year at least later, I was near a school, and I was doing something; I was out of my car. He stopped by and came over to me and said, 'I don't know if you remember me, but you arrested me for DUI.' And I remembered him after after a couple of seconds of jogging my memory. He just he shook my hand and thanked me. ... Unfortunately, a lot of the people we come into contact with, they are repeat offenders. But every once in a while you'll get someone, and they just need that really close call and they snap out of it.