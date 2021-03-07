WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Keeping Valparaiso safe with Lt. John Patston

VALPARAISO — For more than a decade, Valparaiso police Lt. John Patston has tried to bring compassion and thoughtfulness into his police work.
Before joining the ranks of the Valparaiso Police Department, Patston, 40, served in the U.S. Army, where he learned about camaraderie and how to adapt to stressful situations.
The 14th installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Patston, a shift commander, as he looks to keep his city safe, while leading fellow officers to do the same, and hoping he can impart not only wisdom, but his timeless sense of fashion, as he still sports an old-school tuffy while patrolling.
"I would want people to have confidence, not just in Valpo PD, but policing in general. I do think it is a noble profession. I believe that to my core," he said.
"I'm not saying we're all saints. I'm not saying this is the greatest work that one can do in life, but it is so vital. It is so essential to our way of life, and it's easy to imagine what a world would look like without policing."
Patston has held a variety of positions within the department, including bike officer, a coordinator of the special deployment unit and an officer in the evidence division. He also was a member of the Porter County SWAT team for 10 years.
Currently, he is the Department's gang unit representative, an adopt-a-school officer for Northview Elementary School and the Apartments and Police Together (APT) coordinator.
To view a video of the ride-along with Patston on the streets of Valparaiso, visit nwi.com.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I was raised in Michigan in Grand Rapids, and I moved down here my senior year of high school. So that's what brought me to Valpo. Patston graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1999.
Q: How many years have you worked as a police officer?
A: I was hired in August 2007, so 13 years, and I've been in patrol ever since. I was promoted to sergeant about three-and-a-half years in and then promoted to lieutenant in 2017. That's where my home is. I really am called to the patrol division. I really enjoy the work. It's very unpredictable. No two days are alike. And just being a presence for the officers and to be able to lead and to be in a position to make those tough choices when they arise — that's really what speaks to me.
Q: Did you work with another department before joining VPD?
A: Right after high school, I enlisted and went off to basic training at Fort Benning, and I was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 82nd Airborne (Division), as an airborne paratrooper. (I) had a deployment to Afghanistan, got out after four years and went to school. I was a part-time youth pastor at my church in town here, and then tried to get on the force in 2007, and it all worked out.
Q: How did your experience in the U.S. Army inform how you do police work?
A: It's your ability to react to (the) stress of unusual situations; to be able to make a command decision and quickly; and to have confidence and faith in the decision you make. And discipline and knowing when to shut up and do the task or when to delegate something. That military bearing has translated in my preparedness, in my dedication. Those are really two traits that have stayed with me all these years from the military into police work.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement?
A: Growing up, I wanted to be a Coast Guardsmen for a long time, or a commercial pilot. But going back to my earliest memories, being a policeman was always a part of the mix. I knew that that was a possibility. Like in kindergarten, I actually got in a little bit of trouble because I would put people in jail — fellow students — against their wishes. You know the old metal domes — where it's injury after injury waiting to happen — well that created a nice holding cell for me. So, I would throw kids in jail. My kindergarten teacher called and had a conversation with my mom about that. … It's always been in my blood to do police work. Nobody in my immediate family, or even extended family for that matter, is in police work. I'm the first, and I can't really imagine doing anything else.
Q: What is a blight you feel the Valparaiso community struggles with?
A: Heroin and the overdoses. I mean, it's been so insidious, for years now that it just made so much sense to equip police officers with that medicine (naloxone) because we're always, not always, but the majority of the time, especially in the in the middle of the night, we're the first ones always getting on scene. A couple minutes difference — it can be a matter of life or death. It's pretty ubiquitous that an officer will have that in his possession ready to go. … It really is ravaging the communities here. ... I think it hasn't improved that much. Actually, I think we as first responders are better equipped, and the city and the county are doing everything they can to trace back to where the supplies are coming in from (and) who are the main players? Who's bringing this stuff into our community? All the stops are being pulled for this, but it's unrelenting. ... If we were to go a couple of weeks without an overdose call, that would be an anomaly.
Q: What’s one of the most surreal things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: The Prudential (Executive Group) hostage standoff. ... That was Memorial Day weekend 2012, and I was on the SWAT team. I was inside for several hours as the guy, he had his hostages, and we were talking to him. He eventually shot himself and killed himself. ... What was surreal about it was the fact that there were crowds in the Kmart parking lot. There were crowds that were forming to watch everything. ... That moment will always stand out. … You have to understand a hostage situation, that's not even going to happen once in an officer's lifetime. That's extremely rare, where you're confronted with an actual hostage taking.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: It's being a difference maker, and it's being a leader — that's what keeps me coming back for more, those two things. I wouldn't really trade this for anything. I've reached my personal goal. ... I knew when I started this, I wanted to one day lead officers and to be the shift commander. I've been fortunate enough to earn that and to earn the trust of my superiors to lead officers and to help them with their decisions.
Q: If there's one thing that you would want the public to know about policing that they don't know, what would it be?
A: From a personal standpoint, there are a lot of different personalities in a police department and to be in a position to supervise and lead those officers, that's its own work. That's work that happens outside of the public when we're inside the police station, and I'm having one-on-one conversations, or I'm going over an incident or trying to coach someone, or talk about maybe what can be done better. My first job as lieutenant really is to love the officers that I work with, and I can never lose sight of that, and to be interested in their welfare. There are so many problems that can surface from this work we do, and it goes back to what I was addressing earlier. You become a repository of all these moments and exposures and experiences, and that builds up. … So having these guys and seeing them grow professionally and just to see the heart and the effort that they put into their work and knowing it's a reflection not only of them, but of the wider department, that's really encouraging to me. It's what, in part, keeps me excited each shift to put on the uniform and come into work.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer.
A: I think of a little boy a few years ago in the Hilltop neighborhood. Somebody called in saying there's this little boy. It was cold out; he was under duress, and we don't know, he seems lost. ... He was like, all of 4 or 5. The mom was at work, and the older brother had forgotten, or there was some sort of miscommunication between the family, and this kid was all by himself. He had gotten out of the apartment. I found him, figured out where he lived, and got mom there. I was with them for a good hour inside the apartment, and I liked the little guy. It wasn't the best living environment, nothing criminal or anything like that, but it could have been better. So I went back a few weeks later and just talked to him and brought him a little something. That moment stands out. A man I pulled over one night near McDonald's on Calumet, and he was drunk and took him to jail. He was really embarrassed. ... Literally a year at least later, I was near a school, and I was doing something; I was out of my car. He stopped by and came over to me and said, 'I don't know if you remember me, but you arrested me for DUI.' And I remembered him after after a couple of seconds of jogging my memory. He just he shook my hand and thanked me. ... Unfortunately, a lot of the people we come into contact with, they are repeat offenders. But every once in a while you'll get someone, and they just need that really close call and they snap out of it.
