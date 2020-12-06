WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Detective Bryan Kersey

This isn’t bad as long as you don’t have to get into reading the reports to find out what they did to get placed on here. You can sort of compartmentalize and put things aside until you have to start reading reports to see what caused them to be put here, which for us is still quite frequent, because we have to have that background if we’re going to charge them for new crimes.

In your mind, you have to be able to deal with it.

Q: What qualities do you need for a job like this?

A: You’ve got to be able to … read what they did and understand what they did to get them in the position they’re in, without losing yourself and turning on them. Because they’re still human beings. We’ve still got to deal with them. We’ve got to go out and do checks, meet them face to face and get their signatures. You deal with these people on a daily basis. You can’t go in with that chip on your shoulder.

After getting into this for quite a while, not all, but a lot of the offenders we find … a lot of them have mental deficiencies one or another, which might or might not have led to them committing that crime. There’s just a lot of things to take into account when you deal with these people on what might have happened to cause them to end up where they’re at.