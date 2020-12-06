WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Detective Bryan Kersey

The eleventh installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" follows Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Sgt. Bryan Kersey.
Kersey is part of a three-man team responsible for routine checks to ensure registered sex offenders are living at the address they listed on the registry and adhering to other rules.
"It’s a constant changer," Kersey said.
"As long as they’re staying above board, we don’t have a problem out of them. They manage to come back into the community, live productive lives in their community as long as people leave them alone,” Kersey said. “I mean, don’t let your guard down … but don’t harass them either. A lot of them come out, and look, they just want to get back to a normal life, they know they screwed up. They’ve done their time."
Q: How long have you been doing police work?
A: I started this job when I came over to the detective bureau in 2014. Altogether, I’ve been involved in law enforcement for 33 years. I spent ten years in military doing it, got out of there, got hired by Schererville and was there for six years, jumped there then came to county.
Q: What led you to your current position?
A: All the other time that I had was in patrol. I had done action reconstruction for several years. When the opening came up in the bureau, I decided that I had spent enough time on the streets as far as doing patrol, so it was time to do something else.
Of course, with this line of work, because of who we deal with, it takes a certain type of person … a certain temperament to deal with this.
This isn’t bad as long as you don’t have to get into reading the reports to find out what they did to get placed on here. You can sort of compartmentalize and put things aside until you have to start reading reports to see what caused them to be put here, which for us is still quite frequent, because we have to have that background if we’re going to charge them for new crimes.
In your mind, you have to be able to deal with it.
Q: What qualities do you need for a job like this?
A: You’ve got to be able to … read what they did and understand what they did to get them in the position they’re in, without losing yourself and turning on them. Because they’re still human beings. We’ve still got to deal with them. We’ve got to go out and do checks, meet them face to face and get their signatures. You deal with these people on a daily basis. You can’t go in with that chip on your shoulder.
After getting into this for quite a while, not all, but a lot of the offenders we find … a lot of them have mental deficiencies one or another, which might or might not have led to them committing that crime. There’s just a lot of things to take into account when you deal with these people on what might have happened to cause them to end up where they’re at.
Q: How does the Lake County Sheriff’s Department track active sex offenders?
A: The sheriff’s department does it in coordination with the Indiana Department of Correction, which establishes and maintains the list. We just help them with the checks and keeping track of the offenders.
Local communities that track offenders are doing it of their own accord to help keep the public safe within their jurisdiction.
The locals don’t get as far involved into it as we do – they do catch some of them that are committing violations and do file charges, but I’d venture to say it’s nowhere close to what we’ve got.
Q: What are some of the typical restrictions that come with being a registered sex offender?
A: It all depends on the offense that they were convicted of. IDOC has established the criteria. They’re either just a sex offender, an offender against children, or a sexually violent predator — that’s the three categories for sex offenders, and then you have your violent offenders.
Each category has different criteria as to what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do. A sex offender, other than the registry requirement itself, doesn’t have any real restrictions that go along with it … whereas your offender against children and your sexually violent predators, it steps up with what they are and aren’t allowed to do, how often they have to register, where they’re allowed to live. It just depends on how they’re classified by the state.
We don’t add people to the list. We don’t take them off the list. It’s all done at the discretion of the Indiana Department of Correction.
All we do is help them maintain their registry list.
Q: How many checks do you complete in a typical shift?
A: It actually varies. We’ll go in in the morning, decide which area we’re going to hit, pull all the paperwork there, then get the route set up. That’s when you get the most done in the shortest amount of time.
My average is probably about 20 a day. The other two (officers) that work the north end may end up doing 35-40 checks in a day. Because of the density of the population up there and the density of the offenders that sort of stick around in the same general area, they can hit more in a shorter period of time.
Q: If someone isn’t home when you’re doing a compliance check, how many chances do they get until you start looking for them elsewhere?
A: It depends on our previous interactions with them and how honest they’ve been with us in the past.
If it’s somebody that has lied to us in the past and given us problems … and we’ve shown up there three of four times, maybe five times and can’t get a hold of them at home, we’ll show up at their place of business just to verify that they’re still in the area.
Q: When would the sheriff’s department charge someone with a registry violation?
A: All the charges we file are in violation of the sex offender registry – everything that these guys agree to when they’re released from prison after serving their time for whatever offense they committed.
A: If the court imposes they be part of the registry, all the requirements of the registry they have to maintain. When they start messing up, that’s when we start digging and we’ll hold them accountable for everything they have failed to maintain on their registration itself.
Everything we tag them for is for violation of the registry requirements. They’re all felony levels, except for failure to maintain a state ID – which is a class A misdemeanor – unless they’re a sexually violent predator or they have a previous unrelated conviction for the offense.
Q: Are there any flaws with the sex offender registry?
A: The program we use to track sex offenders, OffenderWatch, has been tried to be rolling out nationwide. There are still a lot of states that don’t use it, but they do have their own state websites for sex offenders and violent offenders. But a lot of that information is lost as they’re jumping across state lines. A lot of times, by the time we track someone down who’s actually here, they might have jumped back across state lines. They know the game.
OffenderWatch is a live update, so as soon as we enter the information and hit ‘enter,’ it automatically updates the web – and that’s to include the national registry. For us, the information that is out there is statistically as accurate as we can possibly have it at the time we enter it.
Q: Does crossing state lines refer mainly to changing their permanent residence?
A: Changing their permanent residence or temporarily going to stay with family across the state line — whatever the case may be, they have to notify us of that. A lot of times, they don’t do that.
We’re required to notify the receiving state or receiving county that a sex offender or violent offender is leaving our area and coming to their area so they can track them and make sure they register at that location.
If they fail to register at that new location they’re at, that agency won’t pick them up for tracking purposes, which means they remain ours, at which point we start to file charges on them for that failure to register.
Q: What if someone is visiting across state lines for a short period of time?
A: If they’re just going across for a day, that’s not a big deal. If they’re planning on staying for three or more days, then we track that registration.
If they’re going over to stay for a week or maybe longer for a short-term vacation, they’re required to get a travel permit from us — unless they are physically moving there — then, of course, they follow the change of address with us and we notify the receiving agency.
Q: Do you find people are often surprised by how many offenders live in their area?
A: Yeah, they have no clue.
We go to local conferences for OffenderWatch where the agencies get together and talk about maybe some improvements and what’s taking place in their communities as far as the sex offender registration.
We’ve talked to some of these sheriff’s departments that have one or two people working sex offender registries, and they say they’re overwhelmed with 75-100 offenders. We sit there and laugh at them. You’ve only got 75-100 and two people working it? I’ve only got three people working it, and I sent you a list of 659 active. So, even some of the other agencies can’t see how we’re keeping up.
People turn them into us when they find out, because the general public doesn’t like sex or violent offenders living in their neighborhood, even though they’ve already done their time. As long as they’re staying above board, we don’t have a problem with them.
They managed to come back into the community and live productive lives in the community as long as people leave them alone. I mean, don’t get your guard down ... but don’t harass them either. A lot of them come out and they just want to get back to a normal life. They know they screwed up. They’ve done their time.
