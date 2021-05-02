WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Monitoring LaPorte with Specialist Justin Dyer

Q: What different roles have you had?

A: I'm a field training officer. It's fun, it gets tiresome after a while but it's very rewarding and part of the reason I like it is it forces me to keep better track of things whether it's IC (identity) codes or geography, knowing the roads, because I'm teaching it to someone else so I have to know it better. I did the DARE program. I was a DARE officer the year before last year. With COVID and everything going on it's more difficult now. I got a lot of interaction with the kids through that. They were pretty receptive to it. I see a lot of kids out on the streets that remember me from that. It kind of leaves that lasting impression on certain kids.

Q: What do you like about working in LaPorte?

A: It is kind of an interesting place. We're nestled in between South Bend and Michigan City. Chicago's not too far. So we get a lot of different things from those areas. I like the size of it. A big enough town that we still get a pretty high call volume and there's always something. I would say the town's overall supportive. Whatever business or anything, people just coming up and saying 'thank you' for doing this job.

Q: What do the majority of crimes in LaPorte involve?