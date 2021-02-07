WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On the road with Officer Brian Graves

I was involved in a murder-suicide call. A gentleman shot his wife and then shot himself. But it took place as we were standing outside the home, (the call) came in as a domestic disturbance. It’s kind of one of those where you’re just like, “Oh my god, what just happened?”

Years ago there was a gentleman that, for lack of better terminology to explain it, it was like a “Weekend at Bernie’s.” They would take the elderly grandpa and put him in the car and drive him to the bank to cash his Social Security check. But when we found him from the call we got, he’d already been dead for three weeks and they had taken him back and forth a few different times to cash the check. And they had it on video of him being in the car. It was one of those that sticks with you. He was severely decomposing in the house. When I pulled up out front I was probably a good 6 to 5 feet from the door and I could smell it, super strong, through their closed door.

Another time, I arrested a guy carrying two packs of cream cheese in his coat. Why? No idea. But he was breaking into cars and he had cream cheese with him. I’m like, “What’s the purpose?” He says, “I don’t know I just have them in my coat.” He didn’t take it from anywhere. They were from his house. But why just carry them around with you, there’s no reason for it. ... When he got tackled, it smooshed in his coat and it’s like, “What’s this all over?” I was trying to wipe it off in the grass.

