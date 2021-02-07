WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On the road with Officer Brian Graves

PORTAGE — For Master Patrolman Brian Graves, his office is a second home that sometimes travels at speeds up to 140 mph.
Graves has been on the road patrolling for Portage Police Department for more than 21 years.
The thirteenth installment of "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" takes a look at a day in the life of Graves, who has been in tense situations such as shootings and high-speed pursuits, but also has his share of comical encounters.
He has worked on the Portage crash reconstruction team for 17 years and has trained as a police negotiator for situations like standoffs. As an investigator, he has been the witness to some bizarre crimes in Northwest Indiana.
To view a video of the ridealong with Graves on the streets of Portage, visit nwi.com.
Q: How long have you been doing police work and what positions have you held?
A: I’m actually the highest patrolman not ranked in the department. So you have supervisors on road which are lieutenants, sergeants and corporals, and then you have patrolman, in which I’m the top one right now. My goal is to go as high as I possibly can, whether it’s just to be a lieutenant on the road.
Q: How old were you when you started police work?
A: I was 20, almost 21, when I started with the reserves, and when I went full time I was 24.
I’ve been with Portage Police Department on the road full time for 21 years now. And then I was also a reserve part time for 3 1/2 years before I was hired full time. So May of '96 was actually the first I was involved with the department.
Q: What keeps you coming back every day as a patrolman?
A: I enjoy being on the road. They have opportunities to apply for the detective bureau and do undercover, things like that. That’s never been what’s appealed to me the most. I like being out here on street, answering calls, doing things; just get in the middle of things happening as they physically take place. It's always been what’s attracted me most. Being out here and being able to help people. This is where I’ve always wanted to be.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: Yes, I graduated from Portage High School, class of 1994.
The reason I picked Portage is because this is where I was born and raised. So I went to school all the way through here. I still live in the city. I’ve always wanted to be here because I know a lot of the people in the city. I used to work at Ace Hardware before I was hired. It was nice to be somewhere I felt comfortable, where I felt safe.
Might as well stay where your home is and try to keep it nice and safe for the next set of people — my kids and everybody else. It’s growing — it’s not as big as some other cities around here, but we definitely have grown tremendously since I got on. And I think we do a good job at keeping everybody safe. Keeping the horrible things down for the most part.
Q: How has the department adapted to keep up with growing population?
A: When I first started, we were down in the 40s, now we’re up to 67, 68 officers now. So we’ve definitely increased. For a city our size we should probably have more officers than what we do, but you can only go off of what budgets will allow.
Q: With nearly two decades on the crash reconstruction team in Portage for fatal or serious crashes, what are the hot spots for bad wrecks?
A: U.S. 20 is very common for serious crashes. Obviously it’s a four-lane highway out there, but the speed limit is 45 mph and you have tons of cars and trucks pass through to Lake County all way to LaPorte County and the steel mills. We have several mobile home facilities out there and you get a lot of people traveling for the summertime, whether it’s Jelly Stone or places like that. There’s been numerous people walking there because of just not having a car and have unfortunately been struck up there. So that’s probably the main area. But we have had problems on Route 6, Willowcreek (Road), and even several side roads in our city.
Q: When do you first remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: As a kid, my parents always told me that’s always what I was doing. I was always playing cop and things like that. As a kid, I was fascinated by police shows. I always enjoyed the ability to help somebody or stop someone, or have that moment of where I can possibly change something — whether you find a bike that was stolen or you’re able to stop a drunken driver before he has the chance to kill somebody.
Or you go to a house and that’s when someone feels comfortable enough to tell you they’re being battered. And in that moment, you are that person’s moment of help and ability to change things for them. That’s one of the greatest feelings you could ever have. Throughout high school, I always knew that’s what I wanted to do and everything I did was based on getting hired as a police officer.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: One of the most intense moments I’ve been a part in, I’ve been involved in one shooting. I wasn’t the person who shot the person, but that was kind of a traumatic, eye-opening thing. And that was in 2003, so I was only four years in at the time, give or take. It opens your eyes to what this world has to offer in this job with just how fast things could have taken a turn or one of us gets hurt.
I was involved in a murder-suicide call. A gentleman shot his wife and then shot himself. But it took place as we were standing outside the home, (the call) came in as a domestic disturbance. It’s kind of one of those where you’re just like, “Oh my god, what just happened?”
Years ago there was a gentleman that, for lack of better terminology to explain it, it was like a “Weekend at Bernie’s.” They would take the elderly grandpa and put him in the car and drive him to the bank to cash his Social Security check. But when we found him from the call we got, he’d already been dead for three weeks and they had taken him back and forth a few different times to cash the check. And they had it on video of him being in the car. It was one of those that sticks with you. He was severely decomposing in the house. When I pulled up out front I was probably a good 6 to 5 feet from the door and I could smell it, super strong, through their closed door.
Another time, I arrested a guy carrying two packs of cream cheese in his coat. Why? No idea. But he was breaking into cars and he had cream cheese with him. I’m like, “What’s the purpose?” He says, “I don’t know I just have them in my coat.” He didn’t take it from anywhere. They were from his house. But why just carry them around with you, there’s no reason for it. ... When he got tackled, it smooshed in his coat and it’s like, “What’s this all over?” I was trying to wipe it off in the grass.