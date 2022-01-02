WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Patrolling the bustling streets of Munster

You can set (the license plate readers) to find anything from an expired license plate to suspended drivers, to people with warrants and sex offenders — a whole broad spectrum, and obviously stolen vehicles are a high priority because they lead to a lot more serious crimes. A lot of stolen vehicles lead to more stolen vehicles. They like to visit gas stations. We had one recently. It was early in the morning and we got a hit. We located the vehicle at the BP at Ridge Road and Calumet. The vehicle was just sitting there. We pull up, and it takes off. We terminate the pursuit because the way they were driving was too dangerous for the public. I watched the surveillance tape to see if anyone got out of the vehicle to identify anyone, and they just sat there for four minutes at a gas pump. No one got out of the vehicle ever. So basically, like how you go to work every day, this persons going to work, they’re shopping for a new vehicle. They’re waiting for someone to go into the gas station and leave their car running to grab that quick pack of smokes or coffee, or put the gas pump on their car and run inside. They leave it running with the keys in it. A lot of times with key FOB’s, you don’t need the keys if it’s running. We try to keep an eye on gas stations; it’s a very common thing. Criminals also like to take vehicles that are warming up in the morning in winter — they call them smokers. They look for vehicles warming up in driveways of people’s houses and they know they’re running and they just take off. By the time you come outside, you have no idea who did it. They disappear pretty quick.