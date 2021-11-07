WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Training with Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team

A: We've been very fortunate with this sheriff. He has brought so much to the table that we have not had in prior administrations. For the longest time we were using an armored vehicle built in 1979, I believe, up to this year. And having the new vehicle that you saw today, the Lenco (BearCat), is really a game changer for us. When you have a piece of machinery like that. That is probably the biggest innovation the sheriff brought to the table. And there's a plethora of reasons why that armored vehicle is great. It's also an advanced life support ambulance. We can fit a backboard with a person and medics can start working on someone immediately if necessary. So we can use it as a medical rig. It can also be used in rescue situations, whether it be deep snow or high water if we have to evacuate. And of course the armor is great. I know I can put my team into the vehicle and go into a situation and really not have to worry about being shot at. Or if we are being shot at, we are going to be able to get out safely without anyone being injured.