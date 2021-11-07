WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI cops: Training with Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team

CROWN POINT — Police holding shields emerge from an armored vehicle as a drone hovers above. Officers staged around the scene stay attuned to multiple communication devices that crackle to life with every transmission. The sound of a bright flash-bang grenade erupts while officers quickly file inside a house.
Meanwhile, a negotiator is grasping at any line of communication to talk to the volatile and armed suspect inside the residence.
Cmdr. James Stahl, 41, of the Special Operations Division of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, calls it all a "controlled chaos."
The Lake County SWAT members used a Crown Point house that was set to be demolished as the stage for a large training operation, in which a scenario is played out with actors and officers. In the scenario Stahl coordinated in October, an armed woman had two males confined in a house, refusing to come out. Stahl said the trainees had no idea what the actors would do or say, forcing them to roll with the punches like in a real SWAT response.
Stahl said the team, which has several fresh members, is constantly training with one goal in mind: ending every situation, no matter how dangerous or turbulent, peacefully.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.
Q: How long have you been in police work and what places have you worked?
A: I have been a police officer for just about 20 years now. I started off in the Hebron Police Department before I made the transition to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, and I have been here since.
Q: How old were you when you became a police officer and what initially made you want to get into it?
A: I was 21, and honestly, it's probably the same story you've heard a million times. I didn't have any other ambition than to become a cop. It's what I went to school for. It's all I ever wanted to do.
Q: What's your earliest memory of you knowing that is what you want to do?
A: I do remember when I was about 17 years old or so. I remember I came home one night and I had backed my car in the driveway and my brother's car was parked next to me. And I got out and looked at his door and it looked like someone took a sledgehammer to his door. And so I walked around the side and the guy was hiding on the other side of his car.
And then I realized there was a guy inside his car and I realized they had broken in. The one kid who was outside started running, and I started chasing after him. So this is probably at eight or nine at night, it was dark out. I yelled for my parents and they had the window open, because my dad heard me. He must have seen me chasing someone because he called 911.
The county police were there within two or three minutes. I didn't catch the kid, he got away. The other guy was in the car trying to pull out the radio, but he took off. I remember standing out in the street yelling and pointing out the car because their car came racing around the block. They ended up stopping them and taking them into custody. For some reason, I remember that. And you see the officers in their uniforms — it's kind of awe-inspiring. Maybe that's what pointed me to the county. I have grown up in Crown Point all my life in county's jurisdiction, so they were the main police department I interacted with or always saw. This is the only place I've ever wanted to be.
Q: How long have you been on the SWAT team?
A: I have been part of the SWAT team since 2006. So around 15, 16 years. Since I started here on the police department, that was always one of my goals, to be on the SWAT team. Kind of mixing in with the worst of the worst situations, and again, trying to help people.
Q: What roles do you play in the SWAT team?
A: I have always been on the entry side, never been on the sniper side, so going through doors is all I have ever done. We are all on the entry side well-rounded in breaching, less lethal, all that good stuff. There is a lot entailed with the entry side that we are pretty fortunate to get a lot of training.
Q: Since you started, how have you seen the SWAT team progress? I saw a lot of technology and gadgets at work during training.
A: We've been very fortunate with this sheriff. He has brought so much to the table that we have not had in prior administrations. For the longest time we were using an armored vehicle built in 1979, I believe, up to this year. And having the new vehicle that you saw today, the Lenco (BearCat), is really a game changer for us. When you have a piece of machinery like that. That is probably the biggest innovation the sheriff brought to the table. And there's a plethora of reasons why that armored vehicle is great. It's also an advanced life support ambulance. We can fit a backboard with a person and medics can start working on someone immediately if necessary. So we can use it as a medical rig. It can also be used in rescue situations, whether it be deep snow or high water if we have to evacuate. And of course the armor is great. I know I can put my team into the vehicle and go into a situation and really not have to worry about being shot at. Or if we are being shot at, we are going to be able to get out safely without anyone being injured.
Alongside that the throw phone you saw work today was another huge progression for our negotiations team. Having the ability to take that phone and get it in, have that life line for victims inside the residence who maybe can't, at that time, leave. Being able to establish communication like that is fantastic.
The drone as well. Our drone program in the last two years has really taken off. From what you saw out there today, the drone operator having the ability to take that drone and put it over a large crowd control situation or like the barricaded gunman situation. To have an eye in the sky and see exactly what's going on. You can also use it for lost individuals. I can't tell you how many times we've deployed the drone and the flare tech to help with an elderly subject or dementia patients who have wandered away and found a wooded area. Through that drone we've been able to bring them back safely to their families.
That in itself, you can say the drone costs this amount of money, or the armored vehicle or the throw phone, but I know the sheriff feels the same way, but in all of our opinions it's priceless if I am bringing your mother or father who has wandered away. There's no amount of money you could ever put on that. I know the media likes to portray the things the sheriff purchases in a negative light, but I don't think they fully understand the technical capabilities of some of this equipment has. If we can save one person with everything we've got, that pays for itself.
Q: What's it like being a part of this team, where you have to be ready to go at any moment, even if you're sleeping in the middle of the night? What's that camaraderie like?
A: To be very honest it's a privilege to work with all of the guys on the team. We have guys that have been on the team 16, 17 years and we have guys that we just put on last month, so our personalities blend very well. We are all very goal-oriented. We focus on the mission. We might grumble a little, but who wouldn't if you're woken up at two or three in the morning, or in the afternoon for those working the overnight shift.
You have to get up, but there's a reason why we are all highly trained. We want to get out there and accomplish the mission and it is a privilege to work with those guys with the same mentality. Whether it's rain or shine or two feet of snow, we are going to go out and help whoever we need to help.
Q: What are some things that people don't know about the SWAT team?
A: I would have to say that a lot of what you see on television or movies is honestly not the truth. There's a Hollywood portrayal of what we do and then there's real life. As you saw out there in our mock scenario, nothing happens fast. Under no circumstances do we jump in a truck and storm the building. There's lengthy policies and procedures and tactics for every scenario we encounter that we strive to use.
Or you might think the SWAT team is out there, so this is going to end really fast. Absolutely not. Time is always on our side. I'd rather sit and negotiate for two weeks than for anybody, whether the public or us, getting hurt.
Let's talk about it. Let's work through the situation. Most of them are having a bad day. Maybe they just need to talk and that's why we are there. We are here to solve your problems by any means necessary. I think that might be something, where people think, it's the SWAT team, we run and gun. It's actually the opposite when you're exposed on a daily basis or start training the new people, it's kind of a wake up call.
Q: What do you feel about the depictions of SWAT teams in movies?
A: I know movies in general are out to make money, right? So in general you got to have it action-packed so I understand why they do what they do. But a lot of what they do is not realistic. It's difficult when you have that TV/media perception of what we are, like on TV you see cops go in and shoot someone. That's not at all our goal. Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe. ... I do believe that perception is detrimental to not only the SWAT team, but police in general.
Q: How often does the team get called out?
A: We are utilized by an array of divisions in the police department. We are used for high-risk search warrants, like homicide and narcotics. We do different warrant sweeps. Or if there's a barricaded gunman situation. We do a lot of demos and projects with the schools. We are very active as far as a team on what we do.
At least two to three times a week, some facet of the SWAT team is moving, whether demos or serving search warrants. We are a very active team compared to other counties. The sheriff wants us to be involved and he doesn't say no if a different agency calls and needs help, we'll go.
Q: What are common incidents SWAT is called out for?
A: High-risk warrants is our bread and butter, whether it be narcotics or homicide is what we do most frequently. Our entry team gets a good number of entries.
Q: Have any of those situations ever gone haywire or not as expected?
A: Absolutely, nothing ever goes 100% to plan. Its the old adage, "Prepare for the worst, hope for the best."
Q: What are some notable SWAT calls that come to mind that you've responded to during your career?
A: We've had quite a few barricaded gunman situations and those are probably the most tense because of the lack of control. With our typical warrant calls, we prepare for days beforehand. There are literally days we are gathering intel, we are making operational safety plan and we are reviewing with the administration. We review everything with the chief and the sheriff so they know everything that's going on. We have contingency plans. We try to mitigate all the damages and we can plan for those. Unfortunately with a barricaded gunman situation, the ball is not in our court. We have to roll with the punches. Those are the most stressful because you're playing in someone else's court. There's been a few where we've been out there for 12, 14 hours and that gets to be grueling, when you have guys laying in a foot-and-a-half of snow for eight hours.
Q: I remember earlier this summer there was a man with a rifle who ran from police and hid inside the abandoned Pulaski Middle School in Gary. That building was massive.
A: That started with a state police pursuit. I believe they crashed and then ran into the abandoned school. Anytime you are dealing with a larger structure, that is a taxing situation. They surrounded the building the best they could and called in the troops. NWI Regional, state police and Gary SWAT was there. I think we were out there for five or six hours.
We also had a team member hurt pretty bad. He got cut with a piece of glass and that was a full blown emergency where one of our team leaders had to put a tourniquet on him and put him in a squad car and rushed him to the hospital because he got cut pretty deep.
...Again you don't know what you're walking into there. There's a lot of places to hide and a lot of damage that can be done. And to be honest, a lot of brave officers went into that building with no baring for their own self, just trying to get these guys into custody.
Q: During the summer of 2020, how many George Floyd protests did you respond to and what was that like?
A: I think we went something like 40 days straight of protests. But I'm going to say maybe 40 days straight where there was something every day that we were at and preparing for.
It was an extremely taxing time for everyone. Not just the guys on the SWAT team or the sniper side, but police in general. It was very difficult with what was going on. The spotlight they were shining through the media didn't portray us in the best light and I don't think that helped either.
What a lot of people might not think about is that it's taxing not only for the officers themselves but extremely taxing for the officer's families. Because a lot of us have families at home. We have wives, we have kids, we have husbands that worry. Every time you go out, are you going to catch a brick to the face? Is someone going to throw something on you? Or are our lines going to get overrun and people get hurt?
... And officers did get hurt. We all had rocks and bottles thrown at us. All those things are a typical occurrence. I mean, you know those things would happen to you, right. Your'e just hoping you didn't catch something to the head or the body and get something broken. It was a very trying time. And that's not just here but all over the country.