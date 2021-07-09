 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Semi splits in two, spills load on I-65 near Crown Point, police say
CROWN POINT — A semi trailer carrying shoes and paper products was split in two during a morning crash and spilled its load along the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 a mile south of the U.S. 231 exit near Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the contents of the load had been moved to the sides of the highway by 8 a.m., but emergency crews still had two of three lanes closed, police said.

One person was transported from the crash site with minor injuries, according to police.

State police were also working several accidents that occurred near the same time along nearby Interstate 94 in the area of Burr Street.

