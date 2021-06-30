 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Several fire crews respond to Cedar Lake structure fire
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Several fire crews respond to Cedar Lake structure fire

CEDAR LAKE — Firefighters from several departments aided Cedar Lake crews for a fire that broke out in a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. 

At 5:22 p.m. firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 7400 block of W. 140th Place, said Cedar Lake Fire Department Chief Todd Wilkening.

Crews found a pole barn that had heavy smoke coming from it and flames coming from the side of the structure. 

Wilkening said a resident was doing work in the pole barn when it caught fire and no one was injured. Firefighters from Cedar Lake, Lowell, Crown Point, Lake Dale, Lake Hills and St. John worked to quell the flames. 

The fire was extinguished quickly and was contained to the barn. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts