WATCH NOW: Several fire crews respond to Cedar Lake structure fire

CEDAR LAKE — Firefighters from several departments aided Cedar Lake crews for a fire that broke out in a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:22 p.m. firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 7400 block of W. 140th Place, said Cedar Lake Fire Department Chief Todd Wilkening.

Crews found a pole barn that had heavy smoke coming from it and flames coming from the side of the structure.

Wilkening said a resident was doing work in the pole barn when it caught fire and no one was injured. Firefighters from Cedar Lake, Lowell, Crown Point, Lake Dale, Lake Hills and St. John worked to quell the flames.

The fire was extinguished quickly and was contained to the barn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

