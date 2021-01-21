WATCH NOW: Several injured when multi-county pursuit ends with crash, police say

GRIFFITH — Three vehicles were struck in a pursuit that began in LaPorte County and ended in a crash in Griffith Thursday morning, police said.

The chase ended at Ridge Road and Arbogast Avenue. The intersection was blocked off in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

It appeared a white and red passenger car that suffered damage may have crashed head-on.

A third vehicle that was damaged, a black GMC van, was several feet away from those two cars. One of its doors on the driver's side had been smashed inward while part of another came off the hinges. Several ambulances responded to the crash.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the pursuit began after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

The chase was sparked after a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle for traffic-related infractions, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen.

The driver refused to pull over and the chase continued on Interstate 94 heading toward Porter County, police said. The deputy later terminated the chase along the interstate. Police did not specify what type of traffic infractions were originally observed, pending the police report's completion.