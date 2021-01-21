WATCH NOW: Several injured when multi-county pursuit ends with crash, police say

GRIFFITH — Three vehicles were struck in a pursuit that began in LaPorte County and ended in a crash in Griffith Thursday morning, police said.
The chase ended at Ridge Road and Arbogast Avenue. The intersection was blocked off in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
It appeared a white and red passenger car that suffered damage may have crashed head-on.
A third vehicle that was damaged, a black GMC van, was several feet away from those two cars. One of its doors on the driver's side had been smashed inward while part of another came off the hinges. Several ambulances responded to the crash.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the pursuit began after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.
The chase was sparked after a LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle for traffic-related infractions, said LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen.
The driver refused to pull over and the chase continued on Interstate 94 heading toward Porter County, police said. The deputy later terminated the chase along the interstate. Police did not specify what type of traffic infractions were originally observed, pending the police report's completion.
Around 10 a.m. Lake County sheriff's police were informed of the vehicle pursuit, in which Porter County sheriff's officers also became involved before losing sight of the vehicle, Martinez said.
A Gary officer who is a part of the Lake County Highway Interdiction Unit located the vehicle again on Interstate 80/94 by the Lake County and Porter County border.
Other Lake County police were called to assist and the vehicle exited at Broadway in Gary. Officers lost sight of the vehicle in a construction zone just south of I-80/94 but spotted it again near Ridge and Clark roads.
The vehicle was seen speeding and disregarding traffic signals, and a Griffith officer deployed tire deflation devices by East Ridge Road and North Arbogast Street in Griffith, police reported.
The suspect continued fleeing and driving recklessly, slamming into three other vehicles, police said.
A Lake County sheriff's officer and police dog caught the suspect in the 1600 block of North Jay Street in Griffith. Police said they found a bundle of suspected counterfeit bills at the scene.
The suspect remains in custody at Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending.
Two of the drivers whose vehicles were struck by the suspect have been taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening and a third driver refused medical treatment, Martinez said.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Traffic Unit.