WATCH NOW: Sheriff defends arrest of 'First Amendment auditor' who said his rights were violated outside government center

Wallace then replied, “You’re not getting anything from me, man.”

The officer responded, “Well then you’re going to jail, have a nice day.”

When Wallace asked for what crime, the officer said, “We were called out for a suspicious incident, we have a right to check to make sure you’re not a risk to anyone. But you don’t want to play along, you don’t want to act like an adult. Now you get to go to jail as a child.”

After some discussion, the officer yelled, “I’m asking again, take him to jail,” and Wallace was escorted into a squad car. As he reached the squad car, Wallace gave his name and date of birth.

The video ends with police discussing the incident with each other and placing the camera and other of Wallace’s possessions in a squad car.

Charges

Wallace faces one count each of failure to ID and resisting. He disputes the charges against him.

He insisted the failure to ID charge shouldn't apply to him because, he said, he was not committing a crime when he was arrested.