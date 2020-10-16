WATCH NOW: Sheriff investigating double homicide of two teenagers in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating the double homicide of two teenagers at a home in unincorporated Calumet Township.
The victims were identified by the Lake County coroner as Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18. Both teenagers lived at the home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue where their bodies were found, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking residents' assistance for information in the double homicide investigation. Police are searching for leads on any unusual activity in the area of Whitcomb Street and West 51st Avenue.
The incident would have happened between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:45 a.m. Friday sheriff's officers were dispatched to the home when the girlfriend of one of the victims called 911, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
She told police she visited his home after unsuccessfully trying to reach her boyfriend by phone.
When officers arrived they conducted a security sweep of the home that led to the discovery of the bodies. The Lake County Coroner's van was dispatched to the home and police remained at the scene through the afternoon.
The sheriff's office said the two teenagers were friends.
The coroner has not yet specified the cause or time of their deaths and police have not released whether any apparent wound marks point to how the victims died. Martinez said the investigation is ongoing and that limited information was available Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Department Investigations Division at 219-755-3346 or the Report-A-Crime Hotline at 800-750-2746.
