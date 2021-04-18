WATCH NOW: Son channels late Region defense attorney in new true crime podcast

Veteran Region defense attorney Steve Lustina had a way with words.
When he told a story, he would lower his palms to a table and move his hands apart, almost as if he were clearing a stage, son Tommy Lustina said.
Never quick to react, Steve listened thoughtfully before giving an answer, former law partner Don Levinson said.
He also loved to write.
A father left speechless
In the 1990s, as his law career was winding down, Steve wrote "Many Cones," the first of three novels. It was a fictional tale based on the real story of a "hit squad" that terrorized the Region in the mid-1970s.
Steve had a dream of becoming a published author, but when he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012, he had not succeeded in many attempts to get "Many Cones" published.
About six months after his father's diagnosis, Tommy began working with friend Joe Rurode to self-publish "Many Cones" and finally see his father's dream realized.
But, he didn't tell his father about their efforts until the day he put a copy of the book in Steve's hand.
"He thought very much about the exact words and word construction. It was one of the times he didn't have anything to say," Tommy said. "It was just slowly tears, which was cool, because dad always had the perfect thing to say in every situation. This was one time where he couldn't. He was moved to the point where he couldn't say anything."
The family handed out more than a dozen copies of the books to friends and family, but any further efforts to publish "Many Cones" ended at that time.
Fast forward to 2020.
As the coronavirus pandemic led to worldwide shutdowns, Levinson's son-in-law Eric Stiener suggested making a podcast of "Many Cones."
Tommy, who typically commuted to Chicago to work in internet marketing but was working from home at the time, jumped at the idea.
The younger Lustina set up a studio in a small room in his Crown Point home and began recording around Christmas.
'Dad wanted people to read it'
The Lustina family still works to keep Steve's memory alive, but working on the "Many Cones" podcast has helped Tommy feel closer to his father than he has in years, he said.
"It's like I'm channeling him because I'm trying to say it the way that I would hear my dad saying it," he said.
Steve Lustina and his wife, Angie, originally printed a copy of the manuscript on a Brother word processor. Tommy used a character recognition program to create an electronic copy when the novel was self-published, and he didn't have time in 2012 to correct every minor error. He's still making minor edits as he reads for the podcast.
"I can feel him saying, 'Don't change my words. What are you doing?'" Tommy said.
Steve also had an incredible vocabulary, so Tommy looks up three or four words in each chapter to ensure he's pronouncing them correctly, he said.
As he read those words, he feels his dad saying, " 'Yeah, I just taught him something new.'"
"I feel like he's in the room with me when I'm doing this," Tommy said.
Levinson said there's a Jewish tradition that says if you study someone, he comes alive.
"This young man is able to bring his father back, and I know how much his father loved him," he said.
A new episode of the podcast will be released each Monday through May 3. Tommy reads his father's book, and the episodes are mastered by Stiener.
To listen, go to Manycones.com or search for "Many Cones" wherever you listen to podcasts.
"I'm just happy for people to get a chance to read this," Tommy said. "My dad wanted people to read it."
'Write what you know'
Tommy isn't sure where his father heard it, but his father used to say, "Write what you know," he said.
Steve knew about Robert W. Taggart Sr., an insurance agent in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood who had delusions of becoming Northwest Indiana's version of Al Capone.
Taggart enlisted his son-in-law and five other young men to kill four people while working for his so-called "Murder Gang." All six of the men eventually turned state's evidence and testified against Taggart.
Taggart and his six co-defendants were indicted by a grand jury in May 1975 for the murders of Ivan Trajkovich, 45, and his sister Lillian Trajkovich, 31, in Griffith on March 28, 1975; and the murders of Richard Wozniak, the owner of the Sicilian Inn in Gary's Glen Park section, on April 12, 1975; and Leo Sabonis, owner of Leo's Lounge pizzeria in Gary's Miller section, on April 10, 1975.
Co-defendant John Serwatka, 66, a swimming instructor at the Griffith YMCA at the time, admitted to stabbing the Trajkovichs to death inside their Mansards apartment. He was sentenced in December 1975 to two life terms and remains incarcerated at Indiana State Prison.
Co-defendant William McCall told police he shot Wozniak and Sabonis to death on Taggart's orders because the business owners had refused to take part in Taggart's plan to take over illegal gambling in Gary. Both Taggart and McCall are listed as deceased in Indiana Department of Correction records.
Steve Lustina was part of the second graduating class at Andrean High School in 1964. He went on to graduate from Butler University and Valparaiso University School of Law.
In the mid-1970s, Steve Lustina and Levinson were both working for the law firm Cohen and Thiros. They later went on to start their own law firm, Levinson and Lustina.
Levinson recalled Cohen and Thiros send him and Steve Lustina to meet one of Taggart's young co-defendants shortly after the murders.
"We walked off and looked at each other and shuddered," Levinson said. "He was this 19-year-old fellow who was tall and handsome as a man can be. He had these deep blue eyes."
The man could have had anything he wanted, and he had just finished carving up the Trajkovichs, Levinson said.
'It could have been anybody'
Tommy said his father used to talk about how shocking the murders were for Northwest Indiana.
"The scary part was just the random selection," he said. "It could have been anybody."
Tommy's parents had just moved out of the Mansards before the Trajkovichs were murdered, he said.
"My dad would say, 'That knock could have been on our door,'" Tommy said. "It was just a knock on the door. It could have been anybody's door."
Despite that initial meeting, Levinson and Steve Lustina didn't end up representing any of the defendants until the appeal phase of their cases. The Indiana Supreme Court ultimately affirmed their clients' convictions.
The "Many Cones" podcast has at least two distinct sets of listeners: those who remember the Taggart "Murder Gang" and those who don't, Tommy said.
For Levinson, who doesn't read many true crimes novels after years of knowing the grisly details of countless real crimes, reading "Many Cones" is like listening to his former law partner talk to him.
"I could recognize his voice in almost every paragraph," he said.
The fictional settings in Steve's novel, including The Fine Time bar and a fancy restaurant that served frog legs, were based on real places that will feel familiar to longtime Region residents, Tommy said.
Tommy hopes he can help explain to the younger generation, who has no memory of the Taggart murder ring but enjoys podcasts, what a big deal the killings were.
"I love the idea of helping people remember how crazy this was," he said.