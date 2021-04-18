WATCH NOW: Son channels late Region defense attorney in new true crime podcast

Veteran Region defense attorney Steve Lustina had a way with words.

When he told a story, he would lower his palms to a table and move his hands apart, almost as if he were clearing a stage, son Tommy Lustina said.

Never quick to react, Steve listened thoughtfully before giving an answer, former law partner Don Levinson said.

He also loved to write.

A father left speechless

In the 1990s, as his law career was winding down, Steve wrote "Many Cones," the first of three novels. It was a fictional tale based on the real story of a "hit squad" that terrorized the Region in the mid-1970s.

Steve had a dream of becoming a published author, but when he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012, he had not succeeded in many attempts to get "Many Cones" published.

About six months after his father's diagnosis, Tommy began working with friend Joe Rurode to self-publish "Many Cones" and finally see his father's dream realized.

But, he didn't tell his father about their efforts until the day he put a copy of the book in Steve's hand.