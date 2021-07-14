WATCH NOW: Son freed from jail after admitting to reduced charges in Munster doctor's disappearance

Mehta-Paul last was seen at her medical office March 21, 2011.

Fontaine lived with his mother in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard in Munster, but he did not report her missing, records show.

A missing persons report was filed March 24, 2011, after police went to her residence at the request of a colleague, records state.

During the investigation of her disappearance, Fontaine knew Mehta-Paul was deceased but gave police various false statements, including that she unexpectedly traveled to India, according to his plea agreement.

Fontaine admitted he found Mehta-Paul dead March 21, 2011, but did not call 911 or report her death to a physician, the Lake County coroner's office or police.

Instead, he "disposed of the remains in a manner not authorized by law" in an effort to hinder the investigation into her disappearance and death, records state.

The investigation into Mehta-Paul's disappearance continued for eight years, until Fontaine's arrest on the murder charge in March 2019.