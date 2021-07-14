WATCH NOW: Son freed from jail after admitting to reduced charges in Munster doctor's disappearance

CROWN POINT — A man was released from the Lake County Jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to reduced charges linked to the 2011 disappearance of his mother, a Munster doctor whose body was never found.
Paul M. Fontaine, also known as Paresh Paul, 48, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, a Class D felony, and failure to report a dead body, a Class A misdemeanor, Lake Criminal Court records show.
He agreed to a four-year sentence on both counts, according to a plea agreement.
In exchange for his pleas, the Lake County prosecutor's office agreed to dismiss a murder count alleging Fontaine killed Dr. Promila Mehta-Paul, a 70-year-old ophthalmologist.
Fontaine's plea agreement required he provide law enforcement with a statement about his mother's disappearance and disposal of her remains.
Before Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Fontaine's plea agreement, Fontaine gave an hourlong statement to agents from the FBI and the Lake County prosecutor's office, defense attorney Michael Lambert said.
"The state could not prove murder," Lambert said. "The plea is a fair resolution."
Cappas gave Fontaine credit for more than two years and three months in jail since his arrest March 28, 2019. With credit for good time served, Fontaine already had completed his sentence and was ordered released.
Mehta-Paul last was seen at her medical office March 21, 2011.
Fontaine lived with his mother in the 9800 block of Twin Creek Boulevard in Munster, but he did not report her missing, records show.
A missing persons report was filed March 24, 2011, after police went to her residence at the request of a colleague, records state.
During the investigation of her disappearance, Fontaine knew Mehta-Paul was deceased but gave police various false statements, including that she unexpectedly traveled to India, according to his plea agreement.
Fontaine admitted he found Mehta-Paul dead March 21, 2011, but did not call 911 or report her death to a physician, the Lake County coroner's office or police.
Instead, he "disposed of the remains in a manner not authorized by law" in an effort to hinder the investigation into her disappearance and death, records state.
The investigation into Mehta-Paul's disappearance continued for eight years, until Fontaine's arrest on the murder charge in March 2019.
At the time, the Lake County prosecutor's office said it had received new information from one of Fontaine's former girlfriends, who alleged she saw him try to strangle his mother several months before her disappearance.
Attorneys were set to argue this week whether the former girlfriend's testimony would be admissible at Fontaine's trial, which had been set for next week, records show.
Testimony during bail hearings in late 2019 and early 2020 showed Mehta-Paul arrived at a neighbor's home where Fontaine was housing sitting partially clothed and vomited on a porch.
She later was seen lying naked and unresponsive in a bathtub at the neighbor's home.
A witness said he regretted not calling 911, but didn't at that time because Fontaine told him it wasn't necessary.