WATCH NOW: Speakers offer words of wisdom, hope as Gary looks to reduce gun violence

But change is possible.

It's a process. It requires a man to look inward, away from what's going on around him. It requires goal setting, and it takes time, Jones said.

"If you're committed to making the change, I'll walk with you," he said.

Cheryl Freeman, the mother of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in 2019 when he got caught in crossfire as he walked home from the barbershop, told the men about her "angel."

Arion Lilly had just taken his eighth grade photographs and was looking forward to graduation. He was a straight-A student who wanted to play basketball.

"He actually got murdered right down the street from my house," Freeman said. "I didn't hear any gunshots that day. I was at home."

She had to go identify her son at the morgue. She tried to stay strong for her four other children, who adored Arion, but she broke down, she said.

"If you all would just think about what you're doing before you do it," Freeman said. "Because you don't know whose lives you affect. Parents, family members, friends and your own family. They don't want to see you in jail. They don't want to see you murdered."

'What we see is insane'