WATCH NOW: Speakers offer words of wisdom, hope as Gary looks to reduce gun violence

GARY — Octavious Wilson and a friend were sitting on the block in 2007 in Chicago, minding their business when gunshots rang out and changed his life forever.
Wilson, a former gang member who grew up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, had recently been released from prison and was trying to get his life on track, he said.
What he didn't know was his friend, who also had been talking about bettering his life, had put nine bullets in someone the night before and "was still on some murder."
Five of those eight gunshots Wilson heard struck his friend, he said.
"Thanks be to God, none of them hit me," he said.
"That was the moment in my life when I had to change," Wilson said. "Enough was enough. I saw the violence that I was being part of, the people I was hanging around, it was going to kill me."
Nobody retires from the gang, Wilson told the six parolees who attended a "call-in" Wednesday night organized by the Gary for Life anti-violence initiative.
But there is another way for those who commit to making a change, he said.
"So, after that, I got my life together," Wilson said. "I found me a church. I found me positive people to be around."
He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees and is now working toward a doctorate, he said.
He married, had a child and now has a backyard big enough to sit back, relax and barbecue.
"My life is so peaceful now," Wilson said. "I don't have to worry about the police when I see them riding around the block."
Several of the men appeared surprised when Wilson said he's the pastor of Israel CME Church, which hosted Wednesday's call-in.
"The black community is not affluent," Wilson said. "We don't have as many opportunities as other nationalities. Many times, it's poverty. Many times, it's drugs. It's violence. It's crime."
Wilson grew up with both parents and his siblings, but many of his friends were from the projects near his home and he followed them into a lifestyle of violence, he said.
"Just like they say 'you are what you eat,' you are who you hang around," he said. "Regardless of how smart you think you are, or how clever you think you are. ... You're gonna be who you hang around."
Going to prison was traumatic, he said.
"They treated me like a slave. They put me in chains," he said.
He and others wore chains on their wrists, waists and ankles as they were shipped like cattle by bus to penitentiaries in downstate Illinois. The bus didn't stop for bathroom breaks, so the prisoners had to defecate in buckets, he said.
Violence kills opportunities
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans told the men he's been a policeman for nearly 30 years and he dislikes locking up people.
The city has recorded 25 homicides so far this year, and 98 people had been shot as of Wednesday's meeting.
City leaders began the Gary for Life initiative in mid-2014 as an answer to the city's long-standing problem with gun violence. The initiative continued after Mayor Jerome Prince took office in January 2020.
"All of us agree that violence is wrong," Evans said. "It's really killing our opportunities for young men like yourselves to be successful in life."
Evans delivered Gary for Life's core message: "We will help you if you let us, but we will stop you if you make us."
Evans said his job as police chief is to keep the city safe, which also means keeping each of the participants safe.
"Your families need you to stay safe, alive and out of prison," he said.
There may be times when the lifestyle the men want might seem impossible, said LaRon Jones, coordinator for Goodwill Industries, which is a partner to Gary for Life.
It might even feel like such a lifestyle just isn't in the cards or that the system is stacked against them, he said.
But change is possible.
It's a process. It requires a man to look inward, away from what's going on around him. It requires goal setting, and it takes time, Jones said.
"If you're committed to making the change, I'll walk with you," he said.
Cheryl Freeman, the mother of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in 2019 when he got caught in crossfire as he walked home from the barbershop, told the men about her "angel."
Arion Lilly had just taken his eighth grade photographs and was looking forward to graduation. He was a straight-A student who wanted to play basketball.
"He actually got murdered right down the street from my house," Freeman said. "I didn't hear any gunshots that day. I was at home."
She had to go identify her son at the morgue. She tried to stay strong for her four other children, who adored Arion, but she broke down, she said.
"If you all would just think about what you're doing before you do it," Freeman said. "Because you don't know whose lives you affect. Parents, family members, friends and your own family. They don't want to see you in jail. They don't want to see you murdered."
'What we see is insane'
When Tyra Morgan-Barnes goes to work as a trauma nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, she knows she's not going to have a good day.
"What we see is insane," said Morgan-Barnes, who has been a registered nurse for 22 years. "You all have no idea what we are up against when you come to our doors."
Many gunshot victims are dropped off at the hospital's doors, with no identification and blood everywhere, she said.
"If you're not breathing, we stick a tube down your throat," she said.
"A lot of times, people are half conscious, half out of it. There's not time for pain meds, no time for sedation," she said. "If your airway is swollen, we'll give you a tracheotomy right there."
Not everyone dies.
Some are paralyzed for life. Some require lifelong care, because they can't walk, can't have regular bowel movements and become susceptible to infection.
"You're left as a burden on your family, on the community," she said.
In the ER, mothers come in distraught.
They can't see their children. They don't know what's happening. The hospital goes on lockdown.
"I don't want to be anticipating your arrival," Morgan-Barnes said.
"We're just asking — if you can be an influence on anyone out there, if you could just change anything," she said. "The slightest change will help our community."
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said he wasn't there to scare or threaten the men, but they should know the next group involved in violence will become the target of a multi-agency enforcement action.
After the city's last call-in in 2019, Gary police and their local, state and federal partners launched an enforcement action that resulted in 21 arrests and the recovery of 15 guns, he said.
When police realized some gang members and their associates were leaving Gary for Indianapolis, law enforcement reached out to their partners in Marion County for assistance, he said.
If the removal of guns from the streets prevents even one killing, that's one less family who will be calling Hamady for an update on the investigation into their loved one's homicide, he said.
"One-hundred twenty four shootings (in 2020) is enough. Enough is enough," Hamady said. "Let's reduce those numbers. You all have family in the city."