WATCH NOW: St. John cop saves two children from vehicle in pond after driver fled officers)

"Then I reached in the water and I felt the leg. I pulled her upside down out of the water and handed her to the Lake County sheriff's officer that was on the embankment to get her to an ambulance."

Shaffer said the 8-month-old girl wasn't crying when he pulled her from the water and had a terrified look on her face after being underwater for approximately 90 seconds.

"I didn't know if she was breathing. I just wanted to get her out of the water and into the medic's hands," Shaffer said. "(The children) did nothing wrong. They were in a bad situation that they shouldn't have ever been put in."

Ultimately, Shaffer had the opportunity to see both girls, conscious and alert, in the back of an ambulance before they were taken to a Region hospital.

Both children later were transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, police said.

Shaffer, a father of three and a former officer in the East Chicago and Dyer police departments, choked up as he thought about what might have happened to the two girls if he hadn't been right there when the car plunged into the water.