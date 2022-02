WATCH NOW: State line blitz nets 6 arrests, results in 4 pursuits, police say

A multi-agency blitz near the Indiana-Illinois state line netted multiple arrests and resulted in four pursuits.

Several police departments teamed up with the Lake County Sheriff's Department on Saturday night to locate stolen vehicles.

A total of six arrests were made Saturday, including four Illinois residents and two Indiana residents. Three weapons were confiscated, police said.

During the blitz, four pursuits were initiated, some of which stretched into Illinois.

Around 7:30 p.m. one chase ended in a single-vehicle crash into a residential yard and arrest of a driver in the 17000 block of Wentworth Avenue in Lansing.

In another instance, Lake County police located a stolen vehicle traveling in Hammond. The driver led chase going west on Interstate 80/94 and abandoned the vehicle to flee on foot in Chicago. The suspect was not immediately found; however the stolen vehicle was recovered.

The multi-agency coordinated blitzes are an initiative launched to target carjackings, auto theft, firearm offenses, wanted individuals and more. The Lake County Aviation Unit assisted officers from above by tracking suspect vehicles.

