WATCH NOW: State seeks to waive 2 teens to adult court in homicide of retired firefighter

Wallace Broadnax's nephew Anthony Broadnax said the family will miss Wallace's smile, his laugh, his presence and his advice.

"He was very pragmatic, to the point of being funny," he said. "He wouldn't solve problems for you. He would ask you questions so you could solve it yourself."

Broadnax was a member of Roosevelt High School's 1968 basketball state championship team and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. He worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 25 years and worked for 36 years with Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.

Anthony Broadnax said his uncle was so well-known in the community, people would always ask if he was related to Wallace when he told them his last name.

Goodes said her uncle was giving, kind and always there for his family.

"I never had to wonder if my uncle loved me," she said.

Goodes, the elementary curriculum director for the Gary Community School Corp., and Anthony Broadnax said giving back to children in the community was in Wallace Broadnax's and his wife's DNA.

Family hurt by release of video