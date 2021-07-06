WATCH NOW: State seeks to waive 2 teens to adult court in homicide of retired firefighter

GARY — City officials said Tuesday they're renewing a push to require some businesses to hire armed guards as Lake County prosecutors seek to waive two teenage boys to adult court on allegations they shot and killed a retired firefighter during a robbery attempt.
Wallace "Wally" Broadnax, 70, a retired Gary firefighter and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, was remembered as someone who was always willing to help children.
That's why it hurt so much to learn a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy are accused of attempting to rob Broadnax and shooting him to death early June 26 in the parking lot of the Clark gas station at West 23rd Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, family members said.
"I wish that somebody had loved those kids enough for them to not do something so heinous," Broadnax's niece Esther Goodes said, as she stood outside the gas station. "He would have given them the shirt off his back. ... They just had to ask."
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said his office received permission from Lake Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak to release copies of the juvenile delinquency petitions filed against the teens.
Antonio M. Terrell, 14, of Gary, and Tyjuan Jefferson, 15, a ward of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, are accused of murder, felony murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery, the petitions show.
Homicide captured on video
A gas station employee told police he noticed the boys outside the gas station about 6 a.m. June 26 and told them to leave, because they were known for approaching customers and scaring them off, court records show.
The attendant noticed the boys lingering around a gray SUV that pulled up to the gas pumps about 7 a.m. and again told the boys to leave, records state.
Shortly after that, Broadnax arrived in a black SUV and entered the store looking to buy a newspaper, records state. Broadnax was a frequent customer at the gas station and often filled up the funeral car he drove for Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, which is co-owned by his wife.
The attendant told Broadnax the day's newspaper had not yet been delivered, and he watched on the store's security camera as the boys approached Broadnax as Broadnax was leaving the store, court records state.
When the attendant saw one of the boys shoot Broadnax, he hit an emergency button and called 911, records state.
Detectives reviewed security footage and determined Jefferson grabbed Broadnax by the right arm as Broadnax unlocked his vehicle, and Broadnax attempted to pull away, records state.
At the same time, Terrell approached from the front of Broadnax's SUV and shot Broadnax as Broadnax attempted to turn and run, court documents allege.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Broadnax was a man of faith, a basketball star and a retired firefighter whose life was senselessly taken.
"The suspect in this case showed complete disregard to human life," Martinez said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the friends of Wallace Broadnax during this difficult time."
Tips helped police ID suspects
Video cameras at businesses should be the norm in Lake County, because they are a great help to law enforcement officials, Carter said. Residential doorbell cameras also have been used in recent cases to piece together what happened and identify suspects.
Martinez said multiple law enforcement agencies worked diligently to quickly identify Terrell and Jefferson as suspects.
Police executed a search warrant at Terrell's home June 27, records show.
Investigators recovered a revolver, the same type of gun believed to be used in Broadnax's homicide, and clothing that appeared to match what detectives saw in surveillance videos, according to documents.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans thanked Broadnax's family for attending the news conference, particularly because it was not easy for them to visit the site of his homicide.
The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Gary Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, county crime scene detectives and a SWAT team.
"We were able to close this case within one day because of the outpouring of information we received from the community," Evans said.
The heinousness of the shooting shocked the community, he said.
Violence and guns are an epidemic in communities across the nation, he said.
Push for armed guards renewed
The police chief said he supports an ordinance amendment proposed by Mayor Jerome Prince as a way to possibly prevent such a crime from happening again.
Prince said the "Broadnax amendment" to an existing city ordinance would be introduced at Tuesday's City Council meeting that would require all gas stations and any business where a violent crime has occurred within the past 24 months to hire armed security guards from dusk to dawn.
Similar legislation failed to pass the Gary Common Council last year, but Prince hoped some council members would reconsider and support the measure this time around.
"Today, I'm calling on the Gary Common Council to sign the Wallace Broadnax (amendment) to help keep our city, our citizens and anyone who patronizes the city safe," the mayor said.
Wallace Broadnax's nephew Anthony Broadnax said the family will miss Wallace's smile, his laugh, his presence and his advice.
"He was very pragmatic, to the point of being funny," he said. "He wouldn't solve problems for you. He would ask you questions so you could solve it yourself."
Broadnax was a member of Roosevelt High School's 1968 basketball state championship team and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. He worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 25 years and worked for 36 years with Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.
Anthony Broadnax said his uncle was so well-known in the community, people would always ask if he was related to Wallace when he told them his last name.
Goodes said her uncle was giving, kind and always there for his family.
"I never had to wonder if my uncle loved me," she said.
Goodes, the elementary curriculum director for the Gary Community School Corp., and Anthony Broadnax said giving back to children in the community was in Wallace Broadnax's and his wife's DNA.
Family hurt by release of video
The family supports adoption of the Broadnax amendment, Anthony Broadnax said.
"Having armed security is an unfortunate necessity in our lives these days, but if that's what needs to happen to have a successful business, then that's what needs to happen," he said.
The family hopes the council also will consider adopting additional legislation on when video surveillance can be released, because video of Broadnax's homicide was given to some Chicago media outlets before the family had an opportunity to view it.
The release exacerbated the family's pain, he said.
Prince said officials do not think anyone in law enforcement released the video to media.
When asked if gun-carrying guards might increase risk at city businesses, Prince said the city has a responsibility to do whatever it can to do ensure people's safety.
"In this instance we're calling for certified armed security guards who obviously are familiar with the weapon and are certified and authorized to use it," he said. "So, to that extent, we believe the good that will be done by this legislation will certainly far outweigh any potential speculation of the potential bad that could occur."