WATCH NOW: Stolen Buick found submerged in Little Calumet River, police say

GARY — After investigating a Buick submerged in the Little Calumet River, police learned the vehicle had been reported as stolen.

First responders were called about 1:30 p.m. to a submerged vehicle in the river at West 30th Avenue and Harrison Street, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Gary police and firefighters arrived to find a 2017 Buick in the water. However, no one was found inside.

Divers searched the river near the crash, but no one was located, Hamady said.

Police then learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chicago on Feb. 22. A tow truck as called to recover the vehicle from the Little Calumet River.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.