WATCH NOW: Stolen Lake Station squad car dumped on lawn; arrest made, police say

GARY — At least one was arrested after a Lake Station squad car Wednesday afternoon.

The cop car was ditched on the lawn of a home in the 2200 block of Marshall Boulevard in Gary, and the suspects took off on foot, police at the scene said.

Lake Station, Gary and Lake County police gathered outside the home as they searched for those involved in the chase. The Lake County Sheriff's Department's helicopter also was seen searching the area.

Indiana State Toll Road Police said they were alerted of Lake Station's pursuit around 2:22 p.m. and were told that at least one suspect had been arrested at 2:25 p.m. with the chase coming to an end.

During this time a gate arm at the Toll Plaza at the Gary exit was busted, ISP said, though it is unclear if the damage was done by the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com as more information becomes available.

